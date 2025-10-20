AJA Newsbites – October 20, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The presidential office is reportedly considering awarding a medal to U.S. President Donald Trump during his upcoming visit to South Korea later this month. After his stop in Japan, Trump is scheduled to attend the APEC Summit in Gyeongju, which begins on October 29.

Earlier, CNN reported that U.S. officials had discussed the possibility of a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, though the likelihood remains uncertain. South Korea’s presidential office stated, “South Korea and the United States will continue close coordination on North Korea policy and dialogue.” Officials added that they are working to ensure Trump’s visit is both substantive and meaningful.

This move aligns with President Lee Jae-myung’s remarks during the August summit, where he urged Trump to play the role of a “peacemaker” on the Korean Peninsula.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reached out to his counterparts in Pakistan and Afghanistan to convey Malaysia’s deep concern over the rising tensions along the border between the two countries.

In a Facebook post, Anwar emphasized the importance of resolving the situation peacefully through diplomatic dialogue, warning that a prolonged conflict would only bring suffering to the people and jeopardize peace and stability in the region.

Anwar said he spoke with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Afghanistan’s Acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, expressing Malaysia’s concern over the worsening situation. “At the same time, I conveyed my deepest sorrow and sympathy over the recent floods in Pakistan and the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan,” he added.

Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to stand in solidarity with both nations, alongside the international community, by providing humanitarian assistance, promoting the spirit of Islamic brotherhood, and supporting all efforts aimed at advancing regional peace and stability.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The short film “She Is Not Here”, written and directed by Saeed Seiri, has won the Best Director Award at the 15th Pigeon International Film Festival in Iceland.

This 14-minute film follows the story of Kiana, a 9-year-old girl who, after experiencing a tragic event, suffers from deep emotional trauma. She soon discovers that her sketchbook holds a mysterious magical power capable of altering her reality. Sara Maili and Alireza Gilouri star in the leading roles.

Held from October 9 to 12, 2025, the festival featured films from around the globe, celebrating cultural diversity and innovative storytelling.

