AJA Newsbites – January 24, 2026

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk ended his eight-day hunger strike on the 22nd after visiting former President Park Geun-hye, a move widely seen as symbolising the difficulties facing South Korea’s conservative politics.

The hunger strike was launched to press for a proposed dual special prosecutor investigation into alleged Democratic Party political funding and suspicions involving the Unification Church, but no substantive talks followed.

Traditionally, when an opposition leader begins a hunger strike, the ruling party at least attempts negotiations to create a political exit. This time, however, such interaction has virtually disappeared, reflecting the current state of South Korean politics. Observers say attention is now focused on whether the People Power Party can overcome internal divisions and redefine its political direction.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

A total of 84 Malaysians were detained in 2025 for entering the country through illegal routes along the Malaysia–Thailand border, with most arrests made in the Rantau Panjang area. Those detained comprised 73 Malays, six Chinese, four Siamese, and one Indian.

General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Radzi Hussain said the Malaysians were among 133 individuals detained last year for illegal entry via the Golok River. The remaining 49 detainees were Thai and Myanmar nationals, as well as one Palestinian. “All suspects were detained under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 during a series of ‘Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan’ operations conducted throughout the year,” Ahmad Radzi said.

In a separate operation, GOF personnel also detained 605 undocumented migrants, including 355 from Myanmar, 84 from Bangladesh, 65 from Thailand, and 40 from Indonesia. The remaining detainees were from Pakistan, India, China, Nepal, Cambodia, and Afghanistan.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Republic of Korea will continue to strengthen and expand its relations and cooperation with Cambodia across both legislative and executive bodies, and has expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s efforts in combating cross-border crime and cybercrime, according to the newly appointed Korean ambassador.

During a courtesy call and working meeting with Cambodian National Assembly President Khuon Sudary on Thursday, Ambassador Kim Changyong said that the Republic of Korea has been cooperating with Cambodia on numerous projects through its Official Development Assistance (ODA) programme. He expressed his appreciation for the Royal Government of Cambodia’s efforts to suppress cross-border crime and various forms of cybercrime, noting that these efforts have given reassurance and confidence to citizens of the Republic of Korea travelling to Cambodia.

The ambassador said the Korean government stands ready to assist Cambodia in building and strengthening its capacity to combat cross-border crime and cybercrime, while also requesting the Cambodian National Assembly’s support for a candidate from the Korean National Assembly for the upcoming term of Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

During the meeting, the ambassador also expressed his deep sympathy for the Cambodian people affected by the Cambodia–Thailand border conflict, which has resulted in loss of life, property damage, displacement from homes, loss of livelihoods, and children being unable to attend school. He added that the Republic of Korea is preparing to provide US$500,000 in assistance through UNICEF in Cambodia to help address the consequences of the conflict.

