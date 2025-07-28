AJA Newsbites – July 28, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Born in 1998, soprano Kang Yoon-jung delivered heartfelt performances of “Hero” and “You Raise Me Up” at the 72nd Korean War Armistice Day ceremony, held on July 27 at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Wearing a traditional Korean dress in nearly 40°C heat, she expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices of the veterans. A graduate of Sunhwa Arts School and Hanyang University, Kang remarked, “It’s important to remember the war and those who defended democracy.”

Her emotional performance was highly praised by both American and Korean attendees.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Sunday that Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have implemented airport procedures to activate visa waivers for diplomatic and official passport holders.

The visa exemption agreement for these two categories of passports was established through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by both nations last month, set to take effect 30 days after its signing.

In a post on X, Dar stated, “During my meeting in Abu Dhabi on June 24, 2025, with the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we agreed to grant mutual visa waivers for diplomatic and official passport holders from our two brotherly nations.”

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has stated that France is seeking a new, broader agreement with Iran—one that goes beyond nuclear issues to also address ballistic missiles and Iran’s regional activities.

In an interview with CBS News, Barrot warned that there remains a risk Iran could secretly pursue the development of a nuclear weapon. He also noted that Iran has violated commitments made under the previous deal.

If a clear and robust agreement is not reached by the end of the summer, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom may consider reinstating the international sanctions that were lifted in 2015.

