AJA Newsbites – July 16, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

In President Lee Jae-myung’s first cabinet, two high-profile female nominees are facing mounting pressure to withdraw amid growing controversy.

Kang Sun-woo, nominated for Minister of Gender Equality, is under fire over allegations of workplace abuse. Women’s organizations have accused her of using aides for personal errands, denouncing her as “unfit for any public office.”

Meanwhile, Lee Jin-sook, tapped for Minister of Education, stands accused of plagiarizing a student’s thesis and sending her child abroad for early education—sparking criticism from Korea’s teachers’ union, which has called for her withdrawal.

Both nominees were intended to symbolize reform and inclusion within the new administration. However, they are now drawing criticism from progressive allies and civil society groups alike. Their upcoming confirmation hearings will serve as an early test of the Lee administration’s commitment to transparency and ethical governance.

Should both nominees be confirmed despite the controversies, it could undermine the administration’s credibility and moral authority for the remainder of its five-year term.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen met on Tuesday with Mr. Park Jong-Wook, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Cambodia, at the Senate Palace in Phnom Penh to discuss strengthening relations between the two nations.

As the Korean Ambassador to Cambodia, Mr. Park played a key role in facilitating Prime Minister Hun Manet’s visit to South Korea last year—an important step in advancing bilateral ties between the two countries in Asia.

According to Mr. Chea Thirith, Spokesperson of the Senate, Mr. Park stated that during his tenure, he has promoted the expansion of cooperation through South Korea’s contributions to various sectors in Cambodia, supporting numerous ministries.

He quoted Mr. Park as saying that some of the concessional loans provided by South Korea have been used for development projects such as building roads and bridges. Notably, the Cambodia-Korea Friendship Bridge is expected to be inaugurated in early 2026.

Cambodia and South Korea first established diplomatic relations in 1970, but ties were severed in 1975 when the Khmer Rouge came to power, ushering in the period known as the Killing Fields. Relations were restored in 1997, and since then, the two countries have agreed to elevate their ties to a Strategic Partnership.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot warned that if there is no clear progress on Iran’s nuclear program by the end of August, France—along with the UK and Germany—will trigger the “snapback” mechanism against Iran. He made this statement ahead of a European Union foreign ministers’ meeting.

In response, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that threats of sanctions do not aid diplomacy. He urged Europe to demonstrate independence by first condemning the actions of Israel and the United States. Araghchi added that Europe could help preserve the nuclear deal by refraining from provocative measures such as the snapback threat.

