AJA Newsbites – July 13, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The Bangudae Petroglyphs in Ulsan were officially designated as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site on July 12 during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris. With this inscription, Korea now holds 17 World Heritage listings. The recognized site includes the Bangudae and Cheonjeonri rock engravings, featuring intricate depictions of whaling, hunting, and ritual scenes from over 6,000 years ago. UNESCO praised the artistic and historical value, urging enhanced community participation and progress in conservation projects, including installing sluice gates at Sayeon Dam. The Cultural Heritage Administration of Korea stated that it will work closely with local governments to preserve and pass on this legacy. The petroglyphs face ongoing preservation challenges due to seasonal submersion, but a long-term solution is underway, with sluice gates expected to be completed by 2030.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

ASEAN is increasingly recognized as a peaceful region with robust economic growth, said Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, referring to the successful organization of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related events held from July 8 to 11, 2025, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

Mohamad noted that the participation of numerous countries beyond ASEAN Member States demonstrates that the regional bloc commands respect and continues to gain the trust of major global powers.

“Many countries are lining up to sign the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), as it is the first step to becoming ASEAN partners,” he said. “From the original five members, ASEAN has grown to 10 countries and will become 11 with the admission of Timor-Leste in October. More nations are also applying to become sectoral or dialogue partners.”

He added that although ASEAN currently maintains a moratorium on new dialogue partners, the bloc is not overly rigid. “There are one or two aspects we consider carefully. If a country is accepted as a dialogue partner, it must bring significant value to ASEAN,” he said at a press conference at KLCC on Friday.

Regarding the AMM’s success, the minister reported that 21 meetings took place, involving ASEAN and its strategic partners, as well as the Fourth Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD IV), all hosted at KLCC.

In addition to these multilateral engagements, Mohamad also held 15 bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Algeria, Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Canada, China, Japan, New Zealand, Palestine, the Philippines, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Uruguay.

“In all of these meetings, we discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and address international issues of mutual concern,” he added.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has firmly rejected rumors suggesting that President Asif Ali Zardari might be asked to resign or that Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir harbors any ambitions to assume the presidency.

Calling such claims “mere speculation,” the premier assured that there is no truth to the reports circulating in certain sections of the media. In an interview with the Pakistani English daily The News, the prime minister categorically stated, “Field Marshal Asim Munir has never expressed any desire to become the president, nor is there any such plan underway.” He emphasized that he, President Zardari, and Field Marshal Munir share a relationship based on mutual respect and a shared commitment to the country’s progress and prosperity.

It is worth noting that Field Marshal Asim Munir is an active-duty military officer and a government employee who reports to both the President and the Prime Minister. According to the Constitution of Pakistan, no government employee is allowed to run for public office or engage in political activity for two years after retirement.

Rumors had circulated that Field Marshal Asim Munir was planning to overthrow the civilian government to assume the presidency.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran magazine, Iran

An American media outlet reported that U.S. President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed hope that Iran’s nuclear issue could be resolved through diplomacy. However, he did not oppose Tel Aviv’s plans for further military action if Iran resumed its nuclear program.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Netanyahu privately told Trump that Israel would carry out additional military strikes if Iran moved toward developing a nuclear weapon. Trump responded by saying he preferred a diplomatic solution and hoped military action would not be necessary, stating, “I can’t imagine wanting to do that.”

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.