AJA Newsbites – June 27, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korea officially opened the Wonsan-Kalma Coastal Tourism Zone on June 24, marking the culmination of a decade-long development project. Leader Kim Jong-un attended the opening ceremony, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol-ju and daughter Kim Ju-ae.

The event featured Russia’s ambassador as a special guest, underscoring Pyongyang’s hopes of attracting Russian tourists. In a related move, direct train service between Pyongyang and Moscow has resumed after a five-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Cambodia recently hosted the Cambodia Preliminary Round of the 2025 K-POP World Festival in Phnom Penh, the capital city, as part of the 2025 Korea Week celebrations.

Organized by K’VE Entertainment with support from KOTRA and hosted by the Embassy, the event took place on June 21, 2025, with sponsorship from eleven companies, making this year’s festival more vibrant and diverse than in previous years.

According to a local report, a total of 19 teams and over 60 participants applied for the preliminary round. Of these, 12 teams—including winners and runners-up from a separate preliminary event held by the Korean Consulate in Siem Reap—were selected to perform in Phnom Penh, delivering high-level vocal and dance performances.

Following a fierce competition, the group “Spicy Names” claimed first place, while “The Goat” and “Emperor” took second and third place, respectively. The top three teams from the Cambodia preliminary round will have the opportunity to advance to the 2025 K-POP World Festival World Final, which is scheduled to take place in October 2025 in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do, Republic of Korea.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

The U.S. consulates in Karachi and Lahore have issued new instructions requiring applicants for F, M, and J category non-immigrant visas to make their social media accounts public. According to media reports, the move is part of a broader tightening of the U.S. government’s visa vetting procedures.

On Wednesday, the U.S. administration ordered the resumption of student visa appointments, while announcing stricter social media vetting aimed at identifying applicants who may hold hostile attitudes toward the United States, according to an internal State Department cable.

The cable, dated June 18 and circulated to U.S. missions on Wednesday, stated that consular officers are now required to conduct a “comprehensive and thorough vetting” of all student and exchange visitor visa applicants. The goal is to identify individuals who may harbor hostility toward U.S. citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles.

In a series of Instagram posts, the U.S. consulates in Pakistan explained that applicants must adjust the privacy settings on their social media accounts to allow consular officials to review them as part of the identity verification and eligibility assessment process.

