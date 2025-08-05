AJA Newsbites – August 6, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Lee Chun-seok, Chair of South Korea’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, is facing allegations of trading stocks worth hundreds of millions of won under an aide’s name during a parliamentary session. In response, Democratic Party leader Chung Cheong-rae has called for an urgent ethics investigation.

Lee claimed he had mistakenly used his aide’s phone, but suspicions deepened after he was also seen accessing the same aide’s account during last year’s parliamentary audit. Opposition lawmakers have accused him of a conflict of interest and violations of both the Real Name Financial Transaction Act and the Public Service Ethics Act, pledging to pursue criminal charges.

Although Lee has issued an apology, he continues to deny engaging in proxy trading. The scandal threatens to undermine President Lee Jae-myung’s ambitious “KOSPI 5000” pledge, aimed at revitalizing South Korea’s stock market.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The humanitarian conflict situation in Myanmar is much improved now compared to before as a result of ASEAN continuous support including Malaysia’s active role in making the peace negotiation successful.

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said, on ASEAN spirit, Myanmar still shows its readiness to continue cooperation and discussion with Malaysia, hence opening opportunity towards development in several main issues facing the country.

“We have met with both current prime ministers and the prime minister of National Unity Government to reach agreement firstly on ceasefire, secondly to allow humanitarian aid and thirdly to continue dialogue so that attacks be halted especially involving several areas in Karen, Rakhine and Rohingya,” he said.

Anwar was answering questions from Members of Parliament regarding the role of Malaysia in the humanitarian conflict in Myanmar in the Minister’s Question session at the Parliament on Tuesday. He added the human aid operation had been upgraded through the building of military field hospital in Myanmar for several months with the agreement from both parties.

“The military field hospital had operated several months with the condition no new attack and ceasefire. This was also a way to save the Rohingya community from being discriminated for a long time and this was also the first time they could “breathe well” without being attack even though it was reported that several incidents against them had occurred,” Anwar said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Thailand is reportedly planning to use AT-6TH light attack aircraft, equipped with Korean-made GPS-guided bombs, in a plot to assassinate Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and his son, Prime Minister Hun Manet, according to a report by the popular local outlet Fresh News on Tuesday.

Citing a credible source from a foreign intelligence agency, Fresh News stated that on July 29, Thailand received eight AT-6TH aircraft, 200 missiles, and four other types of aircraft that were either repaired or newly acquired from South Korea.

The report claimed that these missiles are highly precise and lethal due to their GPS guidance systems, enabling them to strike specific targets accurately. It also noted that Thailand is currently awaiting intelligence from operatives within Cambodia to pinpoint the exact location of the Cambodian leaders before carrying out the attack.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

On August 5, 2025, Turkmenistan hosted the opening ceremony of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) in the Avaza National Tourist Zone. The event brought together high-level dignitaries, including Turkmenistan’s National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, four Presidents and the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan from Central Asia, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and Philemon Yang, President of the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

In his welcoming remarks, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the significance of hosting the forum on the Caspian coast during the International Year of Peace and Trust — an initiative declared by Turkmenistan. He reaffirmed the country’s strong commitment to regional peace, stability, and sustainable development.

During the ceremony, UN Secretary-General António Guterres officially announced the election of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov as Chair of the conference. In his speech, President Berdimuhamedov stressed the strategic importance of the conference in addressing the development challenges facing landlocked countries and presented a new international initiative aimed at enhancing cooperation and advancing social progress.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

As part of the official program “Cannes Cinema: Focus on Iranian Cinema” for the 2025–2026 season, two Iranian films will be screened on September 18.

According to ISNA, “Melody”, directed and produced by Behrooz Sabt Rasoul, tells a poetic story of a music teacher who composes a song for sick children, inspired by birdsong. A joint Iran–Tajikistan production, the film was Tajikistan’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars.

Also being screened is “Daughter” (2015), directed by Reza Mirkarimi and starring Farhad Aslani and Merila Zarei. Set in southern Iran, the film explores the generational divide between a strict father and his independent-minded daughter, highlighting tensions between tradition and personal choice. The event is organized by the cultural department of the city of Cannes.

