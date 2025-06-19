AJA Newsbites – June 19, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

On June 18, 2025, South Korea, the United States, and Japan conducted their first joint aerial exercise since the start of the Lee Jae-myung administration, over international waters south of Jeju Island. Participating aircraft included South Korea’s F-15K, the U.S. F-16, and Japan’s F-2 fighter jets.

The exercise was aimed at countering North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the broader region.

The drill was held just one day after North Korea officially deployed 6,000 troops to Russia. The three nations plan to continue their close security cooperation and conduct regular joint exercises.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

More than 10,000 Cambodians, including Buddhist monks, marched through the capital on Wednesday in a so-called “Solidarity March” toward the Independence Monument. Participants carried flags and photos of Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet in military uniforms, showing support for the government’s stance on the border issue with Thailand.

Prime Minister Hun Manet praised the event as timely and significant, stating, “The choice of the Independence Monument as the gathering point was symbolic, as it represents Khmer independence and sovereignty.”

The Solidarity March, organized by the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia, aimed to support the government’s position by upholding the heroic legacy of past generations in preserving sovereignty, territorial integrity, peace, and stability—while also accelerating development across all sectors for the benefit of the nation and its people.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Barhain

Bahrain is assisting its citizens stranded in Iran by facilitating the issuance of visas to enter neighboring Turkmenistan.

This initiative is part of the special efforts undertaken by the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the safe return of its citizens in Iraq and Iran amid ongoing regional confrontations.

The ministry stated that it would continue its efforts to secure the return of citizens still abroad through coordination with its diplomatic missions and the relevant countries. This includes providing assistance in obtaining visas and easing necessary travel procedures.

On Tuesday, the foreign ministers of Bahrain and Turkmenistan held a phone call to discuss ways to facilitate the evacuation of Bahraini citizens in Iran to Turkmenistan ahead of their return to Bahrain.

