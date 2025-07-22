AJA Newsbites – July 22, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has officially ended all radio and television broadcasts directed at North Korea, bringing a decades-long psychological operations campaign to a close. This decision follows the military’s suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts last month and reflects the Lee Jae-myung administration’s broader efforts to re-engage with Pyongyang.

Critics, however, caution that shutting down these broadcasts reduces one of the few channels through which North Koreans could access uncensored information from the outside world. At the same time, the government is moving to ease restrictions on previously classified “special materials,” including North Korean films and animations, making them available to the public. Related legislative changes are currently under review.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Around 300 media leaders, experts, and professionals from 36 countries across Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the United States gathered today in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, to discuss and exchange experiences related to the present and future of media. The discussions come at a time when artificial intelligence and fake news are bringing both opportunities and challenges to newsrooms and media businesses.

Under the theme “20 Years of Excellence and Beyond,” the 20th Asia Media Summit (AMS), hosted by Cambodia, is taking place over four days at Angkor Wat in Siem Reap Province, beginning on Monday. The summit focuses on a range of topics, including digital transformation, AI hallucination, media evolution, and the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging technologies.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

At least 20 people were killed and over a hundred injured when a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed in the Uttara area of Dhaka, the capital city. Senior Fire Service officials reported that nine units of the Fire Service and six ambulances were deployed to the scene to recover the bodies and assist the injured. Members of the armed forces also supported the rescue operation.

According to reports, the Bangladesh Air Force training plane took off at 1:06 p.m. on Monday (July 21), but shortly after, it crashed into the roof of the canteen of Milestone School and College in Uttara, killing 20 people, including the pilot. Among the victims, 17 were children.

As news of the crash spread, relatives of the students rushed to the scene, many breaking down in tears.

In response to the tragic incident, the government declared a one-day state of mourning on Tuesday (July 22).

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan held talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh during the latter’s first state visit to Kyrgyzstan, describing the event as “an important milestone in bilateral relations.” The two leaders signed a Joint Declaration to establish a comprehensive partnership aimed at enhancing cooperation across politics, economics, culture, and science.

Key agreements included expanding high-level political dialogue, increasing trade and investment, and organizing a Kyrgyz-Mongolian business forum. The two sides also discussed developing transportation corridors, improving logistics, and boosting collaboration in the mining sector. In the cultural and humanitarian sphere, both countries agreed to promote academic exchanges, launch joint educational initiatives, and work together to preserve cultural heritage. On international issues, Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed its support for Mongolia’s integration with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), including the trade agreement signed in June 2025.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The head of the Foreign Nationals and Immigrants Center at Iran’s Ministry of Interior announced that since March 21, a total of 985,637 undocumented foreign nationals have left Iran through the Dogharoon and Milak border crossings. He stated that this process is ongoing. Those who wish to return may do so legally, provided they follow the proper procedures.

He emphasized that all foreigners must have a valid reason to stay in any country and are required to abide by its laws. In Iran, illegal immigrants are subject to removal under laws that have been strictly enforced since last year.

The majority of foreign nationals residing in Iran are Afghan, with approximately 6 million Afghans currently living in the country. In recent months, illegal migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh have also been apprehended and deported.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.