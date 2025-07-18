AJA Newsbites – July 18, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Jung Byung-sun, a veteran journalist from Chosun Ilbo nearing retirement at 60, completed three marathons in a month—including the extreme Everest Marathon starting from 5,364m above sea level. He finished the 42.195km course in 12 hours and 40 minutes, becoming the 7th Korean to do so. Jung also donated 5 million KRW to Nepali youth. Known for reporting from conflict zones, he now sets his sights on marathons in the Gobi Desert and Antarctica.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, has appointed Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh as the new Chief Justice, succeeding Tun Tengku Maimun who retired on July 2 at age 66. The appointment follows Article 122B(1) of the Federal Constitution. Datuk Abu Bakar Jais becomes President of the Court of Appeal, while Datuk Azizah Nawawi is named Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on July 28 at Istana Negara. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the importance of judicial independence, denying any political interference in the selection of top judges.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has officially exported its first batch of durians to China, marking a milestone for the country’s agricultural exports. HF FRUIT LTD., in collaboration with a Chinese partner, shipped 17 tons of durians from Tbong Khmum province. Though the volume is small, it reflects growing opportunities for local farmers. Heng Pisith, Director of Tbong Khmum Agriculture Department, stated that Cambodia has over 5,200 hectares of durian plantations, with 3,400 hectares harvested annually. The export reflects efforts by the government and agriculture ministry to support investors and meet international standards.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Pakistan has signed a trilateral railway agreement with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Thursday, marking a significant step toward enhancing regional connectivity and economic integration. The Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project aims to establish a railway link connecting Uzbekistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan, thereby providing Central Asian states with direct access to Pakistani seaports. By facilitating regional trade and transit, the project is expected to foster regional stability, economic growth, and development.

Dar emphasized that the UAP Railway Corridor represents a major milestone in strengthening regional connectivity and economic cooperation, as it will link Central Asian countries to Pakistani ports through Afghanistan.

Shafiqul Bashar, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Over 1,100 garment factories in Bangladesh may shut down if the US imposes a 35% tariff on Bangladeshi goods starting August 1. The current 16% duty would rise to 51%, making Bangladeshi garments less competitive. Small and medium-sized factories employing around one million workers, mostly women, are at risk. Industry leaders warn of a serious blow to the economy. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), representing over 4,500 companies, has urged the government to resolve the issue through effective negotiation with the US. BGMEA is the largest body representing Bangladesh’s vital garment industry.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated that any decision to engage in or leave negotiations will be based solely on national interests. In an interview with ISNA, she responded to comments by the Israeli Prime Minister regarding limiting Iran’s missile range in potential talks, emphasizing that Iran’s actions will align with its established principles. Mohajerani reiterated that Iran will act in accordance with its national strategy. Regarding cybersecurity, she noted that the government has extensive plans to enhance cyber defense capabilities but cannot disclose details due to security concerns.

