AJA Newsbites – July 15, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Thae Yong-ho, a former senior North Korean diplomat, defected to South Korea in August 2016 while serving as deputy ambassador to the United Kingdom. Educated in Beijing and Denmark, Thae held diplomatic posts in Denmark, Sweden, and the UK, gaining recognition as an expert on Western Europe.

In 2020, he made history by becoming the first North Korean defector to win a constituency seat in South Korea’s National Assembly. Although he lost his seat in the 2024 elections, he was subsequently appointed Secretary-General of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, a vice-minister-level position.

On July 14, 2025, Thae announced his resignation from the role, calling for continued support for North Korean defectors and emphasizing their importance as partners in Korea’s peaceful unification process.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

More than 1,600 individuals, including 400 lawyers, took part in a 2.6-kilometer walk from the Palace of Justice to the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya on Monday (14 July 2025), voicing concern over what they believe is a crisis in Malaysia’s judicial system. Participants called on the government to act and not ignore growing public dissatisfaction.

The peaceful march, titled “Walk to Safeguard Judicial Independence,” was organized by the Malaysian Bar Council and joined by leaders and lawyers from across the country, including Bersatu Information Women’s Chief Nurul Syazwani Noh and Bersatu Women’s Chief Datuk Wira Mas Emieyati Samsudin.

In a statement, Nurul Syazwani emphasized, “Malaysian Bersatu Women firmly believe that defending the independence of the judiciary is a responsibility shared by all, regardless of political affiliation.”

She added that the Prime Minister and government must take seriously the demands outlined in a memorandum submitted to the Legal Affairs Division. These demands include ensuring that future judicial appointments are independent and merit-based, and rejecting any attempts to influence or exert pressure on the judiciary.

The Malaysian Bersatu Women further stated that judicial independence is not a privilege reserved for the elite, but a fundamental right of the people—one they will continue to defend.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Iran Kun Khmer Association (IKA), based in Iran, recently held a successful national championship to select the country’s top male and female athletes for the 6th World Khmer Boxing Championship, which will take place in Cambodia in late 2025 or early 2026.

The event saw participation from over 300 athletes across junior and adult divisions. It marks a significant step in promoting and developing Khmer boxing in Iran and the broader Middle East region.

Mr. Vath Chamroeun, Acting President of the International Khmer Martial Arts Federation, expressed high appreciation for Mr. Mousavi and his team from the Iranian Khmer Martial Arts Federation for their commitment to IKA’s principles in organizing Khmer martial arts competitions and training in Iran and throughout the Middle East.

“The national championship in Iran was held successfully and was widely covered by Iranian media,” said Mr. Chamroeun. “This greatly contributes to the promotion and growth of Khmer martial arts in the Middle East, and serves as a strong example and encouragement for both Iran and other member countries of the International Khmer Martial Arts Federation.”

Mr. Chamroeun added that he hopes to see continued growth of such activities in Iran and across the region. The International Kun Khmer Federation has encouraged all 68 of its member countries to follow the example set by the Iranian Kun Khmer Federation.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

At least 111 people have lost their lives across Pakistan since the onset of the current monsoon season on June 26, 2025, according to official data cited by local media. Among the victims were 53 children. The highest number of fatalities has been reported from Punjab province.

Data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) from June 26 to July 14 indicates that electrocution was the leading cause of death, followed by flash floods.

Concerns are mounting as a fresh spell of heavy rain has struck Sindh province. On July 14, urban flooding was reported in Hyderabad, the province’s second-largest city. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that this rain spell will continue until July 17, raising fears of further casualties and damage.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Following last Sunday’s rains, Bangladesh is now facing sweltering heat driven by high humidity. A heat wave affected at least 20 districts that day, intensifying discomfort across the country.

The Meteorological Department in Dhaka reported that rainfall may slightly increase from Monday, with intermittent showers expected throughout the week. As a result, temperatures are likely to drop again.

According to the department, monsoon winds and low pressure over the sea have been bringing rainfall to various parts of the country since early July. Coastal regions, particularly in the Chittagong, Khulna, and Barisal divisions, saw heavier rainfall. Notably, southeastern Feni district recorded 440 mm of rain on July 8 — the highest single-day rainfall in the region this year. The intense downpour led to flooding in Feni, though the situation has since slightly improved.

Meteorologists explain that typical monsoon conditions have caused high humidity while recent rainfall has been limited — a combination that is intensifying the oppressive heat.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is expected to worsen significantly in 2025, as international aid organizations sound the alarm over a severe funding gap that threatens life-saving support for millions.

According to the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG), as of May 2025, only 53% of the $3.06 billion required for the 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan had been secured. The remaining shortfall of $1.43 billion is likely to carry over into this year, endangering essential programs in healthcare, water and sanitation, shelter, and protection services.

While 22.4 million Afghans received some form of humanitarian assistance in 2024, food aid remained the most widespread—yet insufficient: 67% of recipients received reduced rations. Moreover, just 3.1 million people—only 41% of the target—received sustained, multisectoral support.

Aid agencies caution that without urgent funding increases, critical services such as healthcare and sanitation will face further cutbacks. The crisis is being compounded by restrictions on female humanitarian workers and waning international attention.

Humanitarian organizations are urgently calling on donors to step up funding commitments to prevent rising mortality rates and avert a worsening humanitarian disaster.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The President stated that during a critical test for the country, the Iranian people—true owners of the nation—demonstrated their crucial role through steadfast support and resilience. This unity, he said, deserves recognition and deep gratitude, and it increases the sense of responsibility among government officials.

Despite the psychological strain of the 12-day conflict, Iranians both inside and outside the country remained united in the face of aggression. The calm and wise leadership helped mobilize an effective national defense effort.

While Iran remains committed to peaceful diplomacy, the President emphasized that the country will firmly defend its natural rights and rejects war. He added that this demonstration of national solidarity is a valuable opportunity for the government to better serve the people and ensure stability and well-being for all citizens.

