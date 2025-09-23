AJA Newsbites – September 23, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, was arrested on September 23 after the Seoul Central District Court issued a detention warrant, citing concerns about the destruction of evidence. She faces multiple charges, including violations of political funding laws, breaches of anti-bribery regulations, embezzlement, and obstruction of justice.

The Unification Church, which owns the Washington Times and maintains extensive global networks, is believed to exert influence in Washington, D.C. Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich condemned the investigation as “religious persecution” and criticized the administration of President Lee Jae-myung. Former President Donald Trump has also previously spoken at a Unification Church event, underscoring his past association with the group.

In her final statement before arrest, Han denied any wrongdoing, claiming she had “no interest in politics.” However, prosecutors allege that illicit funds and luxury gifts were funneled to lawmaker Kwon Seong-dong and First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

Some observers cautiously suggest that the case could strain relations between Seoul and Washington, given the church’s ties to influential U.S. political figures.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia remains among the countries offering the cheapest RON95 petrol prices globally, even with the unsubsidized price set at RM2.60 per liter, said Minister of Finance II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He emphasized that even after the subsidized price of RM1.99 per liter comes into effect on 30 September 2025, Malaysia will still rank among the countries with the lowest fuel prices, both regionally and globally.

“Even though the actual market price will be revealed on 30 September, the public need not worry. The government’s pricing mechanism is designed to ensure that prices remain competitive. If you look at it, RM1.99 is already a low price. Even if it rises to the full market price, Malaysia would still be among the countries with the lowest fuel prices,” he said.

“Just wait for the official announcement, as the final market price will depend on global oil price trends and the pricing mechanism we use under the Petrol Pricing System (EPM),” Hamzah stated during a press conference at Jeti Pulau Betong, Balik Pulau, Penang, on Monday.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has called on Cambodians across the country to unite in unwavering loyalty to defend the nation’s interests, especially amid ongoing tensions with Thai military forces along the border.

In a video message to the nation on Sunday, ahead of Monday’s Pchum Ben Buddhist Festival, Prime Minister Manet expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for the soldiers stationed at the border who are protecting the homeland while being separated from their families during the holiday.

He also brought attention to the 18 Cambodian soldiers currently detained by Thai authorities, stating that the Royal Government will never forget them and is actively pursuing all diplomatic and legal avenues to ensure their safe release and return to their families as soon as possible.

“The Royal Government remains committed to peaceful solutions through diplomacy and international law,” Manet said, “because war cannot end war. Only lawful solutions built on mutual understanding can prevent destruction and loss of life.”

Shakil Yamin Kanga, KUJ, Pakistan

By-elections for local government seats in 38 constituencies across Sindh, including Karachi, will be held on Wednesday, September 24. On this occasion, the provincial government has declared a public holiday in 14 districts of Sindh, including three districts in Karachi.

To ensure law and order, Rangers have been deployed to sensitive areas. The three districts of Karachi—East, West, and Kemari—have been designated as sensitive, with by-elections scheduled for five local government seats in these areas.

Candidates from various political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Islami, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as well as independent candidates, will contest the elections.

