AJA Newsbites – August 29, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The Korean government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to eradicate voice phishing. Under the new measures, if a mobile phone retailer or dealership commits even a single illegal activation, its contract with the telecom provider will be immediately terminated. Repeated violations could result in the suspension or deregistration of the telecom carrier itself.

Banks will be subject to a new “strict liability” rule, requiring them to compensate victims of voice phishing even when the transfers were made voluntarily. Cryptocurrency exchanges will also be required to enhance their monitoring systems, strengthen blocking mechanisms, and implement more robust refund procedures.

Authorities will launch a 24/7 police-led task force dedicated to combating voice phishing. In addition, by October, the government will roll out an AI-powered platform that integrates data across multiple agencies to enable real-time prevention of such crimes.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Gig Workers Bill 2025 was finally passed by Parliament on Thursday, following a debate involving 23 Members of Parliament. This landmark legislation enables 1.2 million workers in the gig sector to negotiate their wages and working conditions.

The bill not only safeguards the employment of gig workers but also clarifies that the government’s establishment of a committee to study the role of the Malaysian Gig Economy Commission (SEGIM) — led by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Dr. Zahid Hamidi — will not conflict with the bill, as both operate as separate entities.

“The passing of the Gig Workers Bill 2025 reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that gig workers are not marginalized, and that they are granted social protection and legal rights,” Zahid stated in a Facebook post.

He added that the gig industry is no longer a temporary trend, but has become a new economic “pulse,” encompassing p-hailing, e-hailing, independent digital workers, and various online services that play a significant role in driving Malaysia’s economic growth.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

U.S. President Donald Trump recently sent a letter to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, acknowledging Cambodia’s rich and storied history and culture.

In the letter, dated August 20 and posted on the Cambodian Prime Minister’s Facebook page on Wednesday night, President Trump wrote, “I can tell you that you are a strong leader who values and appreciates peace. I am proud to have been part of the ceasefire agreement that ended the terrible fighting and saved thousands of lives.”

In addition to thanking Hun Manet for nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize, President Trump also stated that Cambodia and the United States can work together to promote prosperity for the “two great countries.”

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Reuters reported that three European countries — France, Germany, and the United Kingdom — have sent a letter to the UN Security Council to trigger the “snapback” mechanism, which would reinstate UN sanctions on Iran.

This mechanism allows members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to reimpose sanctions if Iran fails to meet its nuclear commitments. Prior to the announcement, Germany’s foreign minister acknowledged that the mechanism remains available but emphasized that Berlin still prefers a diplomatic resolution.

The three countries hope that their action will prompt Tehran to reaffirm its nuclear commitments within 30 days. If Iran fails to do so, UN sanctions targeting its financial, banking, and defense sectors will be reinstated.

