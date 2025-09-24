AJA Newsbites – September 24, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The resignation of elite officers from the Korea Military Academy is accelerating, sparking growing concerns about the erosion of South Korea’s military backbone.

Captain A, who left the military after a decade of service, now works as a private tutor in Daechi-dong, one of Seoul’s most affluent education hubs, earning significantly more than he did in uniform. Other officers of similar rank cite low salaries, frequent relocations, excessive workloads, resentment over rising conscript pay, and a general lack of respect for the military in society as key reasons for their departures.

According to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, 4,486 officers and non-commissioned officers (NCOs) with 5 to 10 years of service left the armed forces last year — the highest number on record, marking the fourth consecutive year of increase.

Analysts point out that while patriotism, pride, and honor once motivated officers to stay despite low compensation, such values are fading, prompting even top graduates of elite military academies to seek opportunities elsewhere. Experts warn that this ongoing exodus — combined with South Korea’s declining population and shrinking conscription pool — could lead to a dangerous hollowing out of the military’s core leadership and capabilities.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hun Many, who also serves as President of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC), on Tuesday called on Cambodian citizens to support local products amid the ongoing border closure between Cambodia and Thailand.

Hun Many announced that the UYFC is hosting a three-day Local Product Exhibition from September 26 to 28, under the theme “Khmer Can Do It,” to promote and celebrate Cambodian-made goods.

“The exhibition aims to highlight the potential and current capabilities of Cambodian products, especially at a time when the nation is facing the threat of pressure and persecution from neighboring countries,” said Hun Many. He emphasized that UYFC’s initiatives are not just about creating cheerful or entertaining events, but about fostering national unity around the slogan “Khmer Can Do It.”

He urged the public to actively take part in the event and show their support in large numbers.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The government of Bangladesh is planning to restore five major rivers surrounding the capital city, Dhaka, with financial support from the World Bank, according to Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

“If negotiations proceed successfully, restoration work will begin soon,” she stated during a seminar held at North South University in Dhaka on Monday.

Rizwana Hasan explained that discussions with the World Bank are ongoing as part of the river restoration initiative. “Currently, efforts are focused on restoring navigability to the Dhaleshwari, Turag, Shitalakkhya, and Balu rivers with funding support from the World Bank,” she noted.

She also stressed that environmental protection should not be the sole responsibility of a single ministry. “A coordinated and well-planned effort involving all stakeholders is essential,” she added.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The short film Sheep, written, directed, and produced by Hadi Babaeifar, continues its international festival run with official selections at the Nashville Film Festival in the U.S., and the Aesthetica and Norwich Film Festivals in the U.K.

Now entering its 56th edition, the Nashville Film Festival—one of the world’s longest-running film events, founded in 1969—will take place September 18–24, 2025, with award winners qualifying for Academy Awards consideration.

Sheep is also set to screen at the 15th Aesthetica Film Festival in York, U.K., running November 5–30, 2025. The event is BAFTA-accredited, making its selections eligible for future BAFTA nominations. In addition, the film will appear at the Norwich Film Festival, also BAFTA-qualifying, scheduled for November 3–16, 2025. The cast of Sheep includes Roz Tabatabaei and Glavij Alam.Held every Septemb

