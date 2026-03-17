Kuwait Arrests Hezbollah-Linked Terrorist Cell

KUWAIT: A terrorist group linked to the banned terrorist organization (Hezbollah) has been arrested, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has announced.

In a press release, the ministry said that the terrorist cell was seeking to destabilize the country’s security and to recruit individuals to join the terrorist organization.

Security investigations revealed an organized sabotage plan by members of the terrorist group, comprising 14 Kuwaitis and two Lebanese, targeting the country’s sovereignty, and seeking to create chaos and disrupt public order, the ministry added.

The plans constitute a direct threat to national security and put the safety of citizens, residents, and the state’s resources in jeopardy, the statement said.

The terrorist cell was caught in possession of firearms and ammunition, a weapon used for assassinations, encrypted communication devices (Morse), drones, flags and images of terrorist organizations, maps, narcotic substances, cash, and training weapons, it added.

The ministry said that investigations are ongoing and the necessary legal procedures are being taken against the individuals, who will be referred to the Public Prosecution Office, which has jurisdiction over such cases.

The Ministry stressed that security authorities are continuing their efforts to pursue anyone proven to be linked to such terrorist groups and emphasized that the security and sovereignty of Kuwait are a red line that cannot be crossed, and that any attempt to cooperate with, support, sympathize with, or financially aid foreign terrorist entities at the expense of national security will face firm and decisive measures.

No leniency will be shown to any party proven to be involved in such acts that threaten the country’s security and stability, it added.