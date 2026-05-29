AJA Newsbites – May 29, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korea has strongly rejected the Quad’s renewed call for its denuclearisation, declaring that “the denuclearisation of the DPRK will never, ever happen.” In a statement carried by state media on Wednesday, May 28, Pyongyang accused the Quad — the security grouping of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India — of serving Washington’s strategy for regional dominance.

Earlier this week, Quad foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi reaffirmed their commitment to the “complete denuclearisation” of North Korea and voiced concern over tensions in the East and South China Seas. North Korea condemned the statement as hostile toward specific countries.

South Korea’s Ministry of Unification assessed that Pyongyang’s response was less severe than last year’s reaction and appeared more aligned with defending China’s regional position.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Kim Yun-tae, Director of the World Multicultural Museum, visited the Cambodian Embassy in Seoul to update officials on progress in connecting Korean investors with opportunities in Cambodia.

Kim said he plans to lead a delegation of five companies to Cambodia in June as a first step, and requested the Embassy’s assistance in facilitating meetings with relevant ministries, institutions, and professional companies to explore cooperation and investment opportunities.

During the meeting on Tuesday, May 26, Cambodian Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Khuon Phonrattanak expressed appreciation to Kim for his continued cooperation and efforts in introducing companies to Cambodia’s investment landscape.

The Embassy confirmed it will help coordinate the delegation’s visit and meetings with relevant Cambodian counterparts, with the aim of supporting the companies in achieving fruitful outcomes from the upcoming working visit.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved an immediate disbursement of $695 million (about 1.04 trillion won) for Sri Lanka, completing the fifth and sixth reviews of its $3 billion (about 4.5 trillion won) Extended Fund Facility (EFF). This brings total payouts to $2.4 billion (about 3.6 trillion won) since March 2023.

While praising Colombo’s strong implementation of macroeconomic reforms, IMF Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura warned that the Middle East conflict has significantly worsened the island nation’s economic outlook. High oil prices, lower tourism receipts, and the lingering domestic impact of Cyclone Ditwah are projected to slow Sri Lanka’s 2026 growth to 3.0%.

The IMF backed a temporary fiscal easing package to protect vulnerable populations and fund ongoing climate reconstruction, but emphasised that returning to a 2.3% GDP primary balance target by 2027 remains critical, alongside completing debt restructuring, structural electricity reforms, and revenue mobilisation.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan’s Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has stated that efforts are being made to minimise the burden on the public in the upcoming budget.

Speaking to a local TV channel, Aurangzeb said the budget will focus on enforcement and compliance rather than tax increases, and that the government is taking continuous measures to reduce inflation. Asked about regional tensions, Aurangzeb said the government is actively working to reduce tensions in the region, adding that Pakistan’s diplomatic achievements are being appreciated globally. He urged political parties to work together for economic stability rather than engaging in criticism for its own sake.

The minister also highlighted opportunities in the agricultural sector, noting that significant increases in wheat production are possible through modern technology, with some farmers already boosting yields to 60 to 70 maunds per acre. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully aware of the challenges facing the sector, and that increased agricultural production could lead to a major boost in Pakistan’s export potential.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a state visit to Astana on May 28, 2026, holding talks with Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in both restricted and plenary formats. The two sides reaffirmed the high level of their allied relations and strategic partnership, as well as steady progress in political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

Following the talks, a joint statement was adopted and a package of interstate agreements was signed. Key focus was placed on energy and infrastructure, including the expansion of transit routes and industrial cooperation. A major outcome was an agreement to develop a nuclear power plant project in Kazakhstan with the participation of Russian state corporation Rosatom, seen as a strategic step in the country’s energy sector development.

The leaders also discussed deepening cooperation within Eurasian integration frameworks, emphasising the practical and constructive nature of the negotiations and their importance for further strengthening the Russia-Kazakhstan strategic partnership.

Bilateral trade is showing steady growth. In the first quarter of 2026, trade turnover increased by 16.1% to $6.46 billion (about 9.69 trillion won), with overall mutual trade expected to exceed $30 billion (about 45 trillion won) by the end of 2026.

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