AJA Newsbites – January 14, 2026

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shared an unexpected moment of camaraderie on January 13 in Nara, performing an impromptu drum duet during a post-summit gathering.

Dressed in matching blue outfits, the two leaders sat side by side at a Pearl drum set prepared by the Japanese side and played “Golden,” the theme song from K-Pop Demon Hunters, as well as BTS’s global hit “Dynamite.” Prime Minister Takaichi, who is known to have a background in drumming, guided President Lee through the rhythm. President Lee later remarked that the experience fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing the drums.

The spontaneous performance reportedly originated from a conversation the two leaders shared during last year’s APEC meeting. They concluded the event by exchanging autographed drumsticks, a gesture seen as symbolizing the growing rapport between the two leaders.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Malaysian government will take an active role in the second Global Sumud Flotilla, a mission aimed at demanding justice and upholding the humanitarian rights of the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He noted that he had been briefed on the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and emphasized that last year’s mission helped draw global attention to the crisis and break the international silence surrounding it. The upcoming flotilla is expected to involve participants from more than 80 countries. “We also discussed the next phase of humanitarian mission planning, including the significant role to be played by the Malaysian government in Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0, which will involve over 80 nations,” he said.

“The Madani government will be engaged in this mission as a continuation of the international moral struggle—one that demands courage in upholding justice and humanitarian rights, regardless of borders, race, or religion,” Anwar said in a statement on Tuesday following his meeting with Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) Director-General Datuk Dr. Sani Araby and Sumud Nusantara Director Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman at Perdana Putra.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian Embassy to the Republic of Korea plans to provide a free health screening program for Cambodian citizens living in and around the Changwon area.

On Sunday, Ambassador Khuon Phon Rattanak and embassy officials visited the Changwon Migrant Workers Support Center to discuss the possibility of co-chairing the 2026 Migrants’ Arirang Multicultural Festival and to meet with Cambodian citizens residing in the area.

During the visit, the Ambassador expressed his appreciation to Mr. Lee Choul Seoung, President of the Changwon Migrant Workers Support Center, for his continued efforts in coordinating and resolving various labor-related issues affecting local workers. He also conveyed the Embassy’s intention to organize a free health screening program for Cambodian citizens in the Changwon area and requested the Center’s support in providing a suitable venue for the program. In response, Mr. Lee agreed to provide a location and to assist with coordinating the health screening program, which is planned to be held in the Changwon area in the future.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concluded a high-stakes nine-hour transit visit to Sri Lanka on Monday, reinforcing the strategic partnership between Beijing and Colombo. Returning from South Africa, Wang led a 17-member delegation for a two-hour diplomatic session with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath near Katunayake Airport.

During the meeting, Minister Herath requested specialized financial and technical assistance to help rebuild infrastructure—particularly roads and railways—damaged by the recent Cyclone Ditwa. Wang Yi pledged full support, reaffirming China’s commitment to Sri Lanka’s economic recovery. Beyond trade and tourism, the two ministers also discussed the Venezuelan political crisis and its broader geopolitical implications, underscoring the need for bilateral coordination amid an increasingly volatile international environment.

Although Wang Yi departed for Beijing without traveling to Colombo to meet the President or Prime Minister due to time constraints, the high-level nature of the brief stopover highlighted the depth of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

