AJA Newsbites – December 29, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French actress and animal rights activist, has died at the age of 91. After dominating European cinema throughout the 1950s and 1960s, she retired from acting in 1973 and dedicated her life to animal welfare. Bardot became widely known in South Korea for her outspoken criticism of the country’s dog meat culture. Around the time of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, she drew international attention to issues of animal protection in Korea, repeatedly calling for an end to dog meat consumption through open letters and public statements. Her remarks sparked significant controversy and backlash within Korea, while simultaneously fueling global debate. Despite the criticism, Bardot played a key role in elevating animal rights beyond cultural relativism, framing them as a universal ethical concern. Her legacy remains closely intertwined with the globalization of animal welfare discourse.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian company Resintech Bhd. has secured a RM16.07 million contract to supply and deliver high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes and fittings for a water facility project in Cambodia.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said its wholly owned unit, Resintech Plastics (M) Sdn. Bhd., had signed the contract with the Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority for Phase 3 of the Bakheng water supply project. The company said the contract is valid for five months from Dec. 26 and is non-renewable. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the contract is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings and net assets per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, until its expiry.

The Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority is responsible for the production and supply of potable water to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Phnom Penh and its surrounding areas.

Resintech shares closed 1.5 sen, or 2.8 per cent, lower at 52 sen, valuing the group at a market capitalisation of RM100.84 million.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh has been gripped by severe cold this winter season, with temperatures dropping across the country, including in the capital, Dhaka, particularly during the morning and night. Dense fog and cold winds have disrupted normal life, increasing hardship for ordinary people.

According to the Meteorological Department, both day and night temperatures may fall further across the country on Monday and Tuesday, with the possibility of a cold wave developing by the end of the week.

Authorities have advised people not to go out in the early morning unless necessary and to exercise caution while operating vehicles. On Sunday (December 28), severe cold was felt in several districts in the central and northern parts of the country, where the lowest temperature was recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, many people believe the bitter cold is due to cold winds blowing down from the Himalayas.

