AJA Newsbites – October 15, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A seminar commemorating the 60th anniversary of Major Kang Jae-gu’s death was held on October 13 at Incheon City Hall. Sixty years ago, during a training exercise in preparation for deployment to Vietnam, Major Kang sacrificed his life at the age of 28 by throwing himself onto a live grenade accidentally dropped by a subordinate—saving the lives of his fellow soldiers.

The event honored his extraordinary spirit of self-sacrifice and patriotism, while also exploring how his legacy could be upheld as a core value in national ethics and leadership education. Participants agreed that the “Kang Spirit” should not remain a mere memory, but grow into a national moral movement that instills responsibility, courage, and devotion to duty across generations.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Langkawi Island has been named the second-best island in the world in the Top Islands: Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 by the prestigious travel publication Condé Nast Traveler.

With a score of 92.99 points, Langkawi outperformed several globally renowned tourist destinations, including Bali, Indonesia, which ranked sixth with 89.84 points, and Phuket, Thailand, which placed ninth with 84.62 points. Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam claimed the top spot with 95.51 points, while Koh Samui (Thailand) and Boracay (Philippines) ranked third and fourth, scoring 92.7 and 90.54 points, respectively.

Datuk Mohd Salleh Saidin, Chairman of Kedah State’s Committee on Tourism, Arts, and Entrepreneurship, said the recognition is more than just numbers — it is a testament to the ongoing collective efforts to position Langkawi as a leading global tourist destination.

He added that this achievement reflects the dedication and strong spirit of the entire Langkawi community — including tourism operators, hotel owners, tour guides, small business owners, fishermen, government agencies, as well as the private sector and NGOs.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

At least 16 people were killed and several others injured in a fire that swept through a chemical warehouse and a garment factory in the Mirpur area of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, on the morning of Tuesday, October 14.

Local residents suspect the fire started in an illegal chemical warehouse located on the ground floor, before spreading rapidly to the garment factory above. However, fire officials stated that the exact origin of the blaze—whether in the warehouse or the factory—has not yet been determined. Authorities confirmed that both the warehouse and the garment factory were operating illegally.

According to sources, of the 16 bodies recovered from the site, nine were men and seven were women.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

The first Chinese Cultural Center in the Gulf was opened in Kuwait in a grand ceremony featuring artistic performances blending Chinese and Kuwaiti culture, and amid official statements about the close ties between the two countries.

Liu Jinhong, director of the cultural center, said that the official opening marks a new beginning and a “spiritual encounter” between the two peoples,

The center began trial operations in September 2023 to promote people-to-people cultural exchanges and civilizational dialogue.

“We look forward to the Chinese Cultural Center in Kuwait continuing to write an even more splendid chapter in the story of friendship and cooperation between our two countries,” Liu Xiang, charge d’affaires of the Chinese embassy in Kuwait, said.

