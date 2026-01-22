AJA Newsbites – January 22, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Two North Korean soldiers who were captured after being deployed to Russia’s war in Ukraine have expressed a clear desire to go to South Korea, saying they cannot return to their homeland.

The prisoners, identified as Ri (27), a sniper, and Paek (22), a rifleman, were captured by Ukrainian forces in January last year. Their statements were revealed through interviews conducted in October by veteran conflict journalist Kim Young-mi at a detention facility in Ukraine. The interviews were broadcast on MBC’s PD Notebook and reported by Kyunghyang Shinmun on Jan. 20.

Ri said he was determined to go to South Korea but was uncertain whether it would be possible. Paek said that in North Korea, becoming a prisoner itself is considered a crime, making it impossible for him to return home.

Both men have repeatedly expressed their desire to go to South Korea in previous media interviews, underscoring the severe consequences faced by North Korean soldiers who are taken captive during wartime.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has demonstrated its firm stance and strong measures in cooperation with Indonesia by implementing procedures against the masterminds and suppressing and dismantling cybercrime networks operating in the country.

During a farewell meeting on Tuesday with Mr. Santo Darmosumarto, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Kingdom of Cambodia, Chhai Sinarith, Senior Minister in Charge of Special Missions and Head of the Secretariat of the Commission for Combating Cybercrime (CCC), stated that Cambodia would continue to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia, particularly in combating cybercrime. He also expressed his thanks and appreciation to Indonesia for its consistent and close cooperation with Cambodia.

In response, the ambassador thanked the Cambodian authorities for their continued attention and cooperation in rescuing Indonesian citizens and coordinating procedures for their repatriation. He acknowledged and highly appreciated the efforts of the Cambodian government and relevant authorities in suppressing and dismantling cybercrime locations and criminal groups.

Although his diplomatic mission has concluded, Ambassador Santo said that the Indonesian Embassy remains committed to further strengthening cooperation with Cambodia in order to jointly and effectively address the issue of cybercrime.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has reaffirmed the Fund’s “unwavering commitment” to Sri Lanka’s economic recovery during high-level talks with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF).

The discussions focused on stabilizing the island nation’s economy in the aftermath of the catastrophic devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Highlighting the “remarkable resilience” of the Sri Lankan people, Georgieva emphasized that the IMF would remain a steadfast partner in helping the country navigate its current fiscal challenges and climate-related risks.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya, accompanied by Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, also held talks with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda to discuss Sri Lanka’s ambitious reform agenda. Under the WEF theme, “A Spirit of Dialogue,” the Sri Lankan delegation is actively working to reinforce international confidence and secure multilateral support.

These high-level engagements signal a critical diplomatic effort to safeguard Colombo’s long-term economic stability and advance progress on structural reforms.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh will be required to play its World Cup matches in India as scheduled, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced in a press release on Wednesday (January 21).

In its statement, the ICC said there is no security risk of the kind cited by Bangladesh and that it is not feasible to change the schedule or venue at such short notice. The ICC also argued that accommodating the request could set a negative precedent for good governance in the future.

After the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested that its matches be moved to Sri Lanka, an ICC board meeting was convened via video conference to discuss the matter. The decision was taken following that meeting, the statement added.

