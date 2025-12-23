AJA Newsbites – December 23, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A Korea Gallup survey conducted three times in 2025—in July, September, and November—asked 5,148 Koreans aged 13 and older (nationwide, excluding Jeju) to name up to three favorite singers or groups active during the year.

Among younger respondents aged 13–39, IU ranked No. 1 with 20.1%, followed by BLACKPINK (18.1%), aespa (14.0%), IVE (12.2%), NewJeans (12.0%), BTS (10.9%), and G-DRAGON (10.7%). Among those aged 40 and above, Lim Young-woong led with 29.1%, marking his sixth consecutive year at the top, followed by Jang Yoon-jeong (12.3%), Lee Chan-won (12.0%), Youngtak (9.1%), Song Ga-in (7.9%), IU (7.7%), and Jinseong (6.9%).

In a separate “Song of the Year” question, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” topped the younger group, while Hwang Garam’s “I’m a Firefly” ranked first among older listeners, underscoring clear generational differences in musical preferences.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Beginning 1 January 2026, all foreign-exchange export proceeds from natural resources must be deposited in full into state-owned banks, with up to 50% eligible for conversion into rupiah. The new framework aims to strengthen domestic foreign-exchange liquidity, consolidate monitoring within state-owned banks, expand sanctions for non-compliance, and introduce foreign-currency government securities as placement instruments. This represents a significant tightening of Indonesia’s foreign-exchange governance.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

The closure of borders with Pakistan has triggered a sharp rise in food prices in Afghanistan’s Parowan province. Citing local residents and shopkeepers, Afghan media report that the prices of essential food items have increased by 400 to 700 Afghanis in recent weeks.

Local residents have expressed concern that this surge in prices comes at a time when the country is already grappling with severe economic difficulties, including widespread unemployment and poverty. Shahram, a resident of Parowan, said that job opportunities have declined significantly compared with the past, sharply reducing people’s purchasing power. According to him, buying and selling activity has slowed, and markets have lost much of their former vibrancy.

Residents also report that the inflationary trend is not confined to Parowan, but is being felt in other parts of the country as well, including the capital, Kabul.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

On December 20, the first “Central Asia–Japan” summit was held in Tokyo, attended by the Japanese Prime Minister and the presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

The summit concluded with the adoption of the Tokyo Declaration, which outlines a new direction for regional cooperation. The declaration identifies three key priorities: developing transport infrastructure to strengthen logistics links with global markets; advancing decarbonization and green energy; and promoting joint educational and cultural initiatives to support knowledge exchange and workforce development.

Japan also reaffirmed its support for the Middle Corridor and for expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence and high technology, creating new opportunities for the region’s digital transformation. Experts note that strengthening ties with Tokyo is becoming increasingly important amid shifting international dynamics. The next summit is scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan.

