AJA Newsbites – July 29, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

On July 8, a Vietnamese worker died at a construction site in Gumi, South Korea, as the temperature soared to 36.5°C with 68.2% humidity. His body temperature had reached a critical 40.2°C. The wet-bulb temperature—a deadly combination of heat and humidity—hovered around 31°C.

Now, 20 days later, South Korea continues to endure oppressive heatwaves and stifling tropical nights. Climate experts warn: “It’s not just the heat; it’s the humidity that kills.”

July 2025 bears an uncanny resemblance to July 1994, when the nation was shaken by the sudden death of Kim Il-sung. But this time, the tragedy is quieter—the loss of a young migrant worker—yet no less profound. It’s a stark reminder of the human toll exacted by a warming planet.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the Bangladesh Interim Government, stated that the country aspires to become a full member of ASEAN. This message was conveyed to Nurul Izzah Anwar, Deputy President of the People’s Justice Party (PKR), during a meeting at the National Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Sunday.

“We want to be part of ASEAN, and we need Malaysia’s support. As the current ASEAN Chair, I hope Malaysia can play a key role in officially endorsing Bangladesh’s application and paving the way for our future full membership,” said Dr. Yunus.

Nurul Izzah, daughter of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, was in Dhaka for a working visit.

Dr. Yunus also invited Malaysian companies to invest in Bangladesh, highlighting the country’s demographic advantage with a large youth population, which he said could become a valuable asset for foreign investors.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Thailand reached an agreement in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday afternoon for a ceasefire to take effect at midnight on July 28, following five days of deadly clashes along the border and within Cambodian territory.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced on social media that he and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had agreed on three key conditions: First, An immediate and unconditional ceasefire, which will come into effect at 00:00 on July 28, 2025. Second, An informal meeting between military commanders from both countries—specifically Thailand’s Military Regions 1 and 2 and Cambodia’s Military Regions 4 and 5—will be held at 07:00 on July 29, 2025. Third, A meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) is scheduled for August 4, 2025, and will be hosted by Cambodia.

Hun Manet also expressed his gratitude to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for initiating and facilitating the meeting, and to U.S. President Donald Trump for the U.S. co-hosting role. He further acknowledged China’s continued support and encouragement of both sides in pursuing a ceasefire, and its active participation in the special meeting.

