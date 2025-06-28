AJA Newsbites – June 28, 2025

The AsiaN Editor28 June, 2025

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

PHNOM PENH: The Ministry of Health on Friday officially and firstly launched the Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (CAB-PrEP) service in the region, which is called “Cabotegravir” – a type of injectable drug for preventing HIV infection.

Speaking at Dr. Yuk Sambath, Health Ministry Secretary of State, said CAB-PrEP can provide a new and innovative option for vulnerable groups to choose to prevent themselves from HIV infection more effectively.

CAB-PrEP, which is injected every two months, provides a convenient and private alternative to oral PrEP, which is up to 95% effective in preventing HIV infection, she said in the launching ceremony in Phnom Penh attended by Patricia Ongpin, UNAIDS Country Director for Cambodia, Laos and Malaysia, Deputy Director of the National AIDS Authority other officials from Ministry of Health and related institutions.

Cambodia has been using oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) since 2019 and the provision of oral PrEP has led to significant progress in the Kingdom, expanding access to oral PrEP services, especially among people at high risk of HIV infection, she said adding that the approaches is to increase awareness of the need, coverage of oral PrEP services and HIV testing services which is becoming an important part of Cambodia’s HIV response.

Taking this opportunity, the Ministry also called on the population, groups at high risk of HIV infection, and young people, to adopt a positive mindset and attitude in preventing HIV transmission to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

SEOUL: Starting June 28, the Korean government imposed a surprise cap of 600 million KRW on housing loans in regulated areas, including Seoul, with a mandatory move-in within six months. The abrupt policy triggered panic among homebuyers, especially in Gangnam, where property prices far exceed the cap. Many face losing deposits due to canceled contracts. First-time buyers and young couples also face reduced loan limits for rental homes. Experts warn the move favors wealthy cash buyers while pushing middle-class families further out. Critics call the timing unfair and say the policy exacerbates inequality in the housing market.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

MANAMA: Bahrain has lstarted using drones to obtain aerial views of buildings and structures that enable inspectors to efficiently and accurately identify external structural issues.

Bahraini officials hope that the use of drones in the construction industry will usher in a new era of efficiency, accuracy, and safety throughout the various phases of construction projects.

They said that they have been able, since the initiative was applied, to detect irregularities, hazards and violations early on and deal with them.

The integration of detailed aerial imagery addresses traditional control deficiencies caused by reliance on human observations from the ground.

“The use of drones and artificial intelligence help us detect the slightest changes that cannot be perceived easily by the human eye,” Shaikha Al Khalassi, an architect, said. “The quality of supervision will help deal with possible violations and irregularities before they become too complex,” she said.

