AJA Newsbites – July 19, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

For the first time since 2000, a Gallup Korea survey found that 31% of respondents chose stocks as the most favorable investment, ahead of real estate (23%). The shift reflects rising interest in stock markets among the younger generation and the government’s capital market-friendly policies. President Lee Jae-myung pledged to strengthen stockholder rights and promote dividend income. Legal reforms, such as share buyback obligations and ETF-friendly policies, are underway. Growing accessibility via fintech platforms and youth preference for affordable investment options also contributed to this change.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian political leaders and civil society organizations have strongly opposed President Donald Trump’s nomination of Nick Adams as the new US ambassador to Malaysia. On Friday, they submitted a memorandum of protest to the US Embassy, citing Adams’ open support for Zionism and past remarks that insult values cherished by Malaysians. “Malaysia has long supported the Palestinian cause. A Zionist sympathizer like Adams is unfit to serve here,” the protesters stated. Youth representatives from Amanah, DAP, PKR, IKRAM Youth, Young Diplomats of Malaysia, and several other groups joined the demonstration, urging the US to withdraw the nomination and respect Malaysia’s diplomatic integrity.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan’s national football team now holds the highest market value in Asia, reaching €69.58 million, according to Transfermarkt. This record-breaking valuation reflects the rise of Uzbek players in European clubs and their increasing roles in the UAE and Saudi leagues. The team’s historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held in the U.S. and Canada, has further boosted its status. The UAE ranks second with €50.90 million, followed by Australia at €36.13 million. Other top-ranked Asian teams include Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Korea, and Iraq.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Iran is experiencing a severe water crisis caused by climate change, reduced rainfall, and rising temperatures. Since the 1990s, the country’s renewable water resources have dropped from 132 to less than 90 billion cubic meters. Water consumption continues to rise, and the average temperature has increased by 1.6°C over the past 50 years. As of July 11, dam storage is only 46% full, and 18 major dams hold less than 20%. Inflows into dams have decreased by 43% compared to last year. Rainfall is down 40% from the previous year and 39% below the long-term average.

