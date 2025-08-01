AJA Newsbites – August 1, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The United States has ended duty-free treatment for Korean automobiles under the FTA, imposing a 15% tariff—equal to those levied on Japanese and EU vehicles. While Seoul had pushed for a lower rate of 12.5%, the Trump administration insisted on a standardized rate across the board.

As a result, Hyundai and Kia are expected to face additional costs of up to $5 billion due to their relatively low production volumes in the U.S. The automotive industry is warning of heightened competition and is calling for accelerated innovation through AI, smart factories, and diversified supply chains.

Experts note that the FTA framework appears to be weakening and emphasize that Korea must prioritize cost reduction and value creation to remain competitive in an increasingly volatile global trade environment.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

A spokeswoman for Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defense told reporters on Thursday that the country is working with Thai authorities to secure the release of 21 Cambodian soldiers who were captured by the Thai military on Wednesday.

So far, Cambodia has recovered the body of one soldier, while the remaining 20 are currently being held in Thailand. The spokeswoman added that Cambodia is urging Thailand to return the soldiers as soon and as safely as possible.

On Wednesday, a Cambodian military commander briefed military attachés and diplomats from 13 countries, alleging that the Thai military had used a deceptive tactic to capture the soldiers. According to the commander, after a ceasefire, Thai forces invited the Cambodian soldiers to pose for souvenir photos. While the photos were being taken, another Thai unit approached from behind, aimed their rifles, and detained the Cambodian soldiers.

In contrast, the Thai military commander claimed that the Cambodian soldiers had surrendered voluntarily and confessed during the clash.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Ali Daei has once again been named among the top 10 greatest Asian footballers of all time. Asia has produced many legendary athletes, and this list celebrates those who have elevated the sport to new heights. Players like Son Heung-min and Ali Daei demonstrate that Asian stars not only compete on the global stage but also set remarkable records and leave enduring legacies.

Widely regarded as Iran’s greatest footballer, Ali Daei is best known for scoring 109 international goals—a world record that stood until 2021. Over the course of his club career, he scored 126 goals and provided 18 assists for teams including Bayern Munich and Persepolis. In 1999, he won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and was honored as the Asian Footballer of the Year. Renowned for his strength, scoring prowess, and leadership, Daei remains one of the most iconic strikers in Asian football history.

