AJA Newsbites – September 9, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Blackpink’s Rosé made history at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, becoming the first K-pop artist to win “Song of the Year” for her duet “APT” with Bruno Mars. The win follows BTS’s 2021 nomination for “Dynamite,” which ultimately did not take home the award.

Dressed in a shimmering gold gown, Rosé thanked Bruno Mars, producer Teddy, and her fellow Blackpink members during her acceptance speech, calling the award a “reward for years of effort.” She was nominated in eight categories, including “Video of the Year,” which has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, fellow Blackpink member Lisa won “Best K-pop” for the second consecutive year — and her third overall — for her collaboration “Born Again” with Doja Cat and Ray, further cementing K-pop’s growing influence on the global music scene.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia’s first Vehicle Forensic Laboratory, established under CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), is expected to become a game changer in road accident investigations.

Unlike traditional methods that rely heavily on physical evidence and estimations from crash sites, the new lab is equipped to extract and analyze data from event data recorders (EDRs), airbag control modules, and vehicle infotainment systems. This allows investigators to reconstruct the actual scenario of an incident with greater accuracy and objectivity.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, who officiated the launch of the lab in Cyberjaya on Monday, emphasized the significance of the initiative. “This is a highly important step by CSM. The data retrieved can be analyzed and reviewed in a secure environment, helping authorities carry out more thorough investigations,” he said. He added that the lab can also help identify the root causes of accidents, enabling corrective actions to address any system failures or human errors that may have contributed to the incident.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has sent a congratulatory letter to Thailand’s new Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, expressing his hope to work closely with Mr. Anutin to restore normal relations between the two kingdoms. He emphasized the importance of building mutual trust and transforming their shared borders into areas of peace, cooperation, development, and shared prosperity.

According to Thai media reports, Prime Minister Anutin stated that his government would begin implementing measures to peacefully resolve the Cambodian-Thai conflict in order to reduce the suffering and losses experienced by the people of both nations.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced late Monday that he had spoken with Anutin by phone to congratulate him, and also extended an invitation for Anutin to make a working visit to Malaysia in the near future. During the visit, the two leaders are expected to discuss key issues, including strengthening bilateral relations, developments along the Thai-Cambodian border, and cooperation within the ASEAN framework.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said during the opening of the Agency’s quarterly Board of Governors meeting in Vienna that progress has been made in ongoing discussions with Iran. He expressed hope that full cooperation with Tehran would resume soon.

Iran had previously suspended its cooperation with the IAEA, accusing Grossi of failing to protect its peaceful nuclear facilities from alleged attacks by Israel and the United States, and of publishing biased reports on its nuclear activities. Despite the suspension, limited technical contacts have continued. IAEA inspectors recently visited Iran to oversee the fuel replacement process at the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Grossi emphasized that Iran’s safeguards agreement with the IAEA remains valid and legally binding. He clarified that while national laws may impose internal obligations, they do not apply to the IAEA. The only binding framework for cooperation between Iran and the Agency, he noted, is the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its associated safeguards agreement.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Azza Saad Thani has made history by becoming the first Bahraini woman to lead the news department at the country’s national television broadcaster.

Azza has long been one of the most prominent figures within the department, and her appointment is widely regarded as a well-deserved recognition of her professional accomplishments.

Bahrain Television, which operates under the Ministry of Information, has seen two women appointed as ministers so far — Shaikha Mai bint Mohamed Al Khalifa and Sameera Rajab. Several senior roles within the ministry, including the head of TV sports news, have also been held by women.

Women in Bahrain — a country with a literacy rate of 98% — continue to enjoy significant progress and recognition in social, economic, academic, parliamentary, and political spheres.

