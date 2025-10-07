AJA Newsbites – October 7, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kang Won-Rae, 56, a member of Clon—one of Korea’s first-generation K-pop duos—has earned a Ph.D. from Myongji University, 25 years after a car accident left him paralyzed from the waist down. His doctoral thesis focused on improving the training systems for K-pop idols.

“It was possible because I studied what I love,” Kang said. “If I can’t change the situation, I can change my attitude.” Despite his paralysis, Kang continued to dance in his wheelchair, becoming a source of inspiration for many. “When I smile at the world, the world smiles back twice,” he said.

With Clon’s 30th anniversary coming up next year, Kang expressed hopes to reunite with fellow member Gu Jun-yeop for a commemorative concert in Taiwan.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Acting Head of State and Senate President, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, on Monday urged his fellow citizens not to imitate what he described as the disgraceful and inhumane acts of some Thai individuals—acts that he said were even worse than those of animals.

Hun Sen made the remarks following the circulation of a video on Thai social media that featured his image being used in a game where participants shot at his photo to win prizes.

“Recently, some of our compatriots suggested that I create similar content using photos or portraits of the Thai King, where people would shoot at the images for rewards—just like some Thai individuals have done with my image,” Hun Sen said. “I sincerely urge all of our fellow Cambodians not to use the portrait of the Thai King, or any image of a Thai leader, in any disrespectful or inappropriate manner,” he added.

“Although our country is small, our population limited, and our economy weak, we must never be weak in morality. We must always remain a dignified nation, guided by high moral values,” Hun Sen said.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The Buddhist community in Bangladesh celebrated their second-largest religious festival, Shuvo Prabarana Purnima (also known as Wagyoi Poe), on Monday, October 6.

According to Buddhist belief, observing this Purnima helps both monks and laypeople cleanse themselves of past sins. The day is marked by various rituals such as Buddha Puja (worship of Lord Buddha), Pindadan (offering to ancestors), Pradip Puja (lamp offerings), and the release of flying lanterns. On this occasion, special prayers for the well-being of the world were held in Buddhist monasteries starting from the morning of October 6.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor to the Government of Bangladesh, issued a message for the occasion. He stated that the teachings of Lord Buddha can play a vital role in addressing global unrest and promoting peace worldwide.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, has announced that the issue of introducing the death penalty for the rape of children and for the rape of women resulting in murder will be decided through a national referendum.

He emphasized that the draft constitutional amendment will first be subject to public discussion and then reviewed by the Constitutional Court before being presented for a nationwide vote.

Japarov pointed to a rise in crimes against the sexual integrity of minors, stating: “Unfortunately, inhuman individuals continue to rape and murder children, girls, and women. These statistics are on the rise not only in our country but around the world.”

The president expressed confidence that, while the death penalty may not completely eliminate such crimes, it will significantly reduce their occurrence. If the people support the proposed amendments, the newly elected Kyrgyz Parliament will move to enact laws that would enable the country to withdraw from international treaties prohibiting capital punishment.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The short film Khoo, written and directed by Mohammadreza Normandipour, has won the Best International Short Film Award at the 20th Shorts Mexico Festival.

Produced by Normandipour and Leila Haqqani, Khoo tells the story of a father who, after the death of his wife, struggles to raise his son in his own way.

Launched in 2006, Shorts Mexico was created to provide a platform for short films, particularly domestic productions, and has since grown into one of the largest and most respected short film festivals in Latin America. The 2025 edition of the festival was held in Mexico from September 1 to 30.

In addition to its success in Mexico, Khoo has been officially selected for several international festivals, including Corto (Spain), Brussels (Belgium), Zoom (Poland), and Fresno (USA).

