AJA Newsbites – August 17, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

In May 1953, during the Korean War’s Battle of Nevada in Yeoncheon, the hero was not a man but a horse named Reckless. Born of a Japanese racehorse and a Jeju pony, this small mare officially joined the US Marine Corps and saved countless lives by carrying supplies and ammunition under heavy fire. Over five days of fierce combat, she made 51 trips, hauling 386 recoilless rifle rounds weighing nearly 4 tons, keeping the Marines’ guns firing. For her valor, she earned two Purple Hearts and a Presidential Citation, remembered as a symbol of loyalty and sacrifice. The Nevada battle was one of the fiercest fights before the armistice, and Reckless stood at its center as a true comrade of the Korean War.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Anwar Ibrahim announced that Malaysia’s strong push for good governance and its anti-corruption campaign resulted in the recovery of RM5 billion (USD 1.19 billion) in 2024. He stressed that the primary goal is to cleanse the national administrative system of corrupt practices that have long harmed the lives of the people and undermined national development. Anwar acknowledged that some have been cynical about governance reforms and the government’s vigorous anti-corruption drive. However, he noted that through these efforts, the government successfully recovered RM5 billion linked to corruption across various agencies, government departments, immigration, customs, and political circles. “With competency and commitment, we have managed to clean the system and demonstrate that good governance is the cornerstone of the nation,” Anwar said in his speech at the Ipoh Sentral Groundbreaking Ceremony, held at the Ipoh Train Station on Saturday.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

In an effort to prevent shortages and stabilize domestic prices, Pakistan has finalized letters of credit (LCs) for the import of 85,000 metric tons of sugar under a trade agreement with Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company, SOCAR. The Ministry of National Food Security and Research confirmed that all financial arrangements have been completed, with the LCs processed and shared with relevant banks. The first shipment is expected to arrive at Pakistani ports within weeks. The initiative seeks to strengthen domestic reserves, maintain a steady market supply, and protect consumers from sudden price surges. The imported sugar will be sold at subsidized rates in the open market to provide relief to the public. Authorities assured that the shipments will meet international quality standards and arrive within the agreed timelines. The move comes as Pakistan faces a worsening sugar crisis. Markets in Lahore and Islamabad have reported severe shortages, while prices in Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta continue to climb. Ironically, Pakistan, itself a major sugar-producing country with recent surplus stocks, had only recently permitted exports before the crisis took a sharp turn.

