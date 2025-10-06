AJA Newsbites – October 6, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

During the Chuseok holidays, accidents involving the “toxic trio” — snakes, hornets, and poisonous mushrooms — often surge. Over the past five years, 174 people were bitten by snakes and 1,474 were stung by hornets during the holiday period. If bitten, the affected limb should be kept lower than the heart and movement minimized. Hornets are attracted to dark clothing, perfume, and vibration, so wearing light-colored clothes and avoiding sudden movement is advised. Wild mushrooms that resemble edible varieties can be deadly, so they should never be consumed without expert verification. Authorities warn that even minor carelessness during holiday mountain visits can lead to life-threatening situations.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced that a special gathering will be held to welcome the return of 23 Malaysian “heroes” and “heroines” who participated in the humanitarian mission of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF).

Anwar stated that the event will serve to strengthen Malaysian solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“Insya Allah, I will be waiting for their arrival in Kuala Lumpur, and we will hold a gathering to hear their experiences — it will be a meaningful occasion,” he shared in a Facebook post, accompanied by a recorded conversation with the Malaysian delegation in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The 23 Malaysian activists had been detained by the Zionist regime after their vessels were intercepted in the Red Zone R3 of the Mediterranean Sea and taken to Ashdod Port, Israel. They have since been released and departed from Ramon Airport, Israel at 6:45 p.m. (Malaysian time), arriving in Istanbul, Türkiye at 8:40 p.m. on Saturday. They are expected to return to Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Senate President and Acting Head of State Samdech Hun Sen has extended his warmest congratulations to the Republic of Korea on the occasion of its National Day.

“I firmly believe that the Republic of Korea will continue to thrive and play a vital role in advancing global development and cooperation,” Samdech Hun Sen stated. “I am confident that, under the leadership of Your Excellency, our inter-parliamentary cooperation will further deepen, yielding mutual benefits for our peoples and nations, while contributing to peace and stability in the region.”

He further noted that since the re-establishment of diplomatic ties in 1997, the close cooperation between Cambodia and South Korea has steadily expanded across various sectors. This enduring partnership has culminated in the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership — a historic milestone that reflects the two nations’ shared vision for peace and prosperity.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The Government of Bangladesh has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces for seizing the Global Sumud Flotilla — a humanitarian aid mission bound for Gaza, Palestine. In a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, Dhaka described the interception of the flotilla in international waters as a serious violation of international law.

The statement called on Israel to immediately and unconditionally release all detained humanitarian workers and activists. Furthermore, the Ministry urged Israel to end its illegal occupation, adhere to international humanitarian law, immediately halt the genocide in the Gaza Strip, and lift the ongoing humanitarian blockade.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Two Iranian short films are set to be screened at upcoming international festivals, showcasing the country’s cinematic talent on a global stage.

The animated short Paper Flowers, directed by Ramek Amin Kazemi, will compete at the 37th Girona Film Festival in Spain, taking place from November 3–7. The film tells the story of a once-successful woman writer who, after a personal and professional downfall, leaves her family and retreats to an abandoned mansion in hopes of writing again. Paper Flowers has already received recognition, winning Best Short Animation at the Kazan Festival.

Meanwhile, Vir, a short film written and directed by Javad Ganji, will be screened at the 6th Hicker Festival in Richmond Hill, Canada, from October 3–5. The festival emphasizes themes such as human rights, environmental awareness, and social justice. Vir centers on an elderly man who forgets that he suffers from memory loss. The film stars Mohammad Zarei and Hossein Eskandari.

Both films exemplify the creativity of Iranian filmmakers and will be presented to international audiences through these prestigious festival platforms.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.