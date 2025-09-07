AJA Newsbites – September 7, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

U.S. immigration authorities have raided the construction site of the Hyundai Motor–LG Energy Solution joint EV battery plant in Georgia, detaining 475 workers on immigration-related charges. Over 300 of those detained are Korean nationals, raising urgent concerns in Seoul.

LG Energy Solution dispatched Chief Human Resources Officer Kim Ki-soo to lead negotiations for the release of 47 detained employees and has suspended all U.S. business trips in response.

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung called for a swift resolution, emphasizing that the rights of Korean citizens and legitimate corporate activities must not be unfairly infringed upon.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun convened the Overseas Koreans Protection Taskforce, engaged with the U.S. State Department and Department of Homeland Security, and warned that he may travel to Washington if necessary.

The South Korean government has vowed an all-out response in close coordination with industry stakeholders.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported that ongoing rains and flooding across Pakistan have resulted in 907 deaths and 1,044 injuries to date. According to NDMA data, Punjab has recorded 223 fatalities and 654 injuries, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported the highest number of deaths at 502, along with 218 injuries.

In Sindh, 58 people have died and 78 were injured. Balochistan has seen 26 deaths and five injuries, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 41 deaths and 52 injuries, and Azad Kashmir has recorded 38 deaths and 31 injuries. In the capital Islamabad, nine deaths and three injuries have been confirmed.

The NDMA also stated that 7,848 houses have been damaged, and 6,180 livestock animals have perished in the disaster.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The restored version of Bashu, the Little Stranger, directed by Bahram Beyzaie, has won the Best Film award in the Classics section at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. This section is dedicated to showcasing restored cinematic masterpieces from around the world.

Originally released in 1986, the film was restored by Roshna Studio with support from the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, and presented by MK2 Films.

A landmark in Iranian cinema, Bashu, the Little Stranger tells the poignant story of a young boy from southern Iran who loses his family during the Iran–Iraq War and finds refuge with a female farmer in the country’s northern region.

