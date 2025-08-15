AJA Newsbites – August 15, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea has signed a landmark contract to supply 20 K9 self-propelled howitzers to Vietnam in a deal worth approximately 350 billion won (around $260 million). This marks the first official sale of South Korean-made weapons to a communist country.

Manufactured by Hanwha Aerospace, the K9 howitzers will be delivered through a government-to-government (G2G) agreement. The deal also represents the K9’s debut in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam, which has historically depended on Russian and Chinese weaponry, opted to procure the K9 amid rising security tensions with China over territorial disputes in the South China Sea, particularly around the Spratly Islands.

With this agreement, Vietnam becomes the 11th operator of the K9 platform, joining countries such as Türkiye, Poland, Finland, Australia, and Egypt.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

A female Chinese national was arrested after allegedly acting aggressively and injuring an Immigration Counter Officer during a departure check at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

The woman, who was accompanied by a man and two children, approached the immigration counter for departure clearance. She reportedly became agitated when asked to allow other passengers to proceed while further checks were conducted.

The officer on duty found that there were no records of the group’s entry into Malaysia and referred the case to a supervisor for further verification. According to the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA), the suspect became increasingly aggressive — verbally abusing the officer, pulling off her headscarf, and pushing her head against a pillar near the counter.

A police report has been filed, and the suspect is currently in custody. She is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties, Section 332 for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, and Section 353 for using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out their duties.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence stated that Thai paramilitary forces entered Cambodian territory on August 12–13, setting up barbed wire and placing tires in Chouk Chey village, Ou Beichoan commune, Ou Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey province.

“Cambodia demands that the Thai side immediately and unconditionally cease all actions that violate the ceasefire and the spirit and consensus reached during the extraordinary GBC meeting, particularly Points 2 and 4,” the spokesperson said during a daily press briefing.

She further noted that Article 5 of the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) prohibits any activity that alters the environment of the frontier zone, and emphasized that the Thai military is currently in violation of the ceasefire agreement reached on July 28, 2025.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

At least five police officers were martyred and several others injured when terrorists launched coordinated attacks on law enforcement in various parts of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late Wednesday night.

According to police officials, unidentified militants targeted police personnel in the districts of Upper Dir, Lower Dir, and Peshawar. In Upper Dir, a police mobile van was attacked, resulting in the martyrdom of three officers and injuries to several others.

Security forces successfully repelled militant attacks on Hassan Khel Police Station near Peshawar and two security check-posts. However, one officer was martyred and another injured during the attack on the police station. Another police constable lost his life in an assault on a check-post in the Lajbok area of Lower Dir.

A report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, stated that 78 terrorist attacks took place across the country in June alone, resulting in at least 100 fatalities.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

For the first time, Kazakhstan has topped the post-Soviet ranking for GDP per capita in current prices, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In 2025, the figure reached $14,770 — a record high for the country and one of the strongest performances among emerging economies. Kazakhstan has overtaken Russia ($14,260), Turkmenistan ($13,340), and China ($13,690). However, the Baltic states continue to lead globally, with Estonia reporting $32,000 per capita.

This growth is fueled by Kazakhstan’s abundant reserves of oil, gas, uranium, and other minerals, as well as efforts to expand resource processing, improve the business environment, and attract investment into transport, logistics, technology, and infrastructure. Increased public spending on education, healthcare, and social programs has also contributed to higher living standards and stronger domestic demand.

Kazakhstan’s strategic location between Europe and Asia, along with its active participation in initiatives like the Belt and Road, further enhances its role as a key transit hub and export-oriented economy.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

An Iranian knowledge-based company has developed two advanced microfluidic nanosynthesis devices — one designed for laboratory applications and the other for industrial-scale use. These cutting-edge machines are capable of producing high-quality lipid and polymer nanoparticles designed for drug delivery.

The technology plays a crucial role in the development of new medicines, vaccines, chemotherapy drugs, dietary supplements, and skincare products. By rapidly mixing two solutions within a microfluidic chip, the devices form drug-loaded nanoparticles with optimal size and uniformity, eliminating the need for post-synthesis size reduction steps.

Supported by Iran’s “Connect” innovation platform, the devices are already being utilized by research centers, universities, and pharmaceutical companies across the country.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain has announced it is investigating the alleged case of two Syrian women arrested in Indonesia for reportedly using forged Bahraini passports.

The Bahraini authorities stated they are working closely with INTERPOL and the relevant agencies in Syria and Indonesia to look into the matter and pursue any necessary legal action.

Indonesia enforces a strict policy against the use of fake passports. Under Indonesian law, knowingly using forged travel documents can result in a prison sentence of up to five years and a maximum fine of IDR 500 million (approximately $31,000).

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.