AJA Newsbites – September 6, 2025

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

At China’s 80th Victory Day military parade, Rep. Park Jeong of South Korea’s Democratic Party said he felt “both awe and unease” as Tiananmen Square was filled with people and advanced weaponry. He noted seeing North Korea’s delegation at both the parade and a reception but reported no interactions. China unveiled the Dongfeng-5C and Dongfeng-61 intercontinental ballistic missiles, the JL-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile, and the JL-1 hypersonic nuclear missile, showcasing its nuclear triad. Xinhua News Agency emphasized that the triad was presented for the first time, while military analysts suggested the display aimed to underline China’s status as the only military power capable of countering the United States.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Cooperation between Malaysia and the European Union (EU) is set to be strengthened to support producers of palm oil, rubber, timber, and cocoa in preparing for the upcoming EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

The collaboration aims to bring mutual benefits to stakeholders on both sides, particularly by ensuring the smooth trade of deforestation-free and legally sourced commodities.

“European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and Competitive Circular Economy, Jessica Roswall, expressed strong appreciation for Malaysia’s efforts to align its national sustainability certification schemes with EUDR requirements,” said a statement published on the official website.

The statement noted that the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification has been recognized as a credible sustainability scheme, equipped with a high-standard digital traceability system, which could help EU operators sourcing palm oil from Malaysia comply with EUDR requirements.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded Cambodia’s 2025 economic growth forecast to 4.8%, down from 6% growth recorded last year. The slowdown reflects the ongoing impact of the trade war and the border crisis with Thailand, which are affecting key sectors such as tourism, exports, and remittances—particularly due to the 19% U.S. tariff on Cambodian goods. In late August, Cambodia’s Ministry of Economy and Finance also revised its 2025 growth projection to 5%, down from an earlier estimate of 6.3%.

The IMF has urged Cambodia to urgently restructure its economy ahead of its planned graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status in 2029. Key priorities include enhancing productivity, improving governance, and investing in human capital.

