Oh Kyung-nam’s Family Donates Rev. Han Kyung-jik’s Handwritten Ceramic Piece to Soongsil University… A Symbol of Christian Faith Heritage

From left: Oh Chan-hee, daughter of Oh Kyung-nam who donated the ceramic piece; Ahn So-yoo, granddaughter of the donor; and Kim Hoe-kwon, Dean of the Chaplain’s Office at Soongsil University.

By Lee Sang-ki

AsiaN reporter, former president of the Korea Journalists Association

SEOUL: Soongsil University recently received the donation of a ceramic piece once owned by the late Reverend Han Kyung-jik. The donation was made by Oh Kyung-nam, who entrusted the artifact—bearing Rev. Han’s own handwriting—to the university through his daughter Oh Chan-hee and granddaughter Ahn So-yoo on September 9. This act is regarded not merely as the preservation of a relic, but as a symbolic gesture that revives the faith and pride of Korean Christianity.

Kim Hoe-kwon, Dean of the Chaplain’s Office at Soongsil University (right), shakes hands with Ahn So-yoo, a 4th grader at Gahyeon Elementary School, while presenting her with a donation certificate. On the left is Ahn’s mother. Behind them, the donated ceramic piece is displayed in the window, with Rev. Han Kyung-jik’s clothing, shoes, and hat also visible in the showcase.

Kim Hoe-kwon, Dean of the Chaplain’s Office at Soongsil University (right), shakes hands with Ahn So-yoo while presenting her with a donation certificate. At the left stands Ahn’s mother. Behind them, the donated ceramic piece can be seen in the display window, along with clothing, shoes, and a hat once worn by Rev. Han.

Rev. Han Kyung-jik (1902–2000) was born in South Pyongan Province and studied at Pyongyang Theological Seminary and Princeton Theological Seminary. He founded Youngnak Presbyterian Church in Seoul, leading the revival of Korean Protestantism. Renowned for his life of humility and service, he dedicated himself to the rebuilding of Soongsil University and to social welfare movements, becoming one of the most respected leaders in Korean Christianity.

A Soongsil University official stated, “Rev. Han’s life and spirit stood as a pillar of faith for our society. This donation of his ceramic piece is an invaluable asset beyond material worth, and it will serve as a great encouragement to both the church and academia.”

The ceramic piece bears Rev. Han’s handwritten phrase, “Revere God, Love People” (경천애인 한경직). To the left of the display stands a 500ml juice bottle, which helps give a sense of the ceramic’s size.

The ceramic piece bearing the handwriting of the late Rev. Han Kyung-jik. The inscription reads, “Revere God, Love People – Han Kyung-jik.”

To the left, a 500ml juice bottle gives a sense of the ceramic’s size.

This donation by the Oh family is closely connected to the identity of Soongsil University. By preserving Rev. Han’s spiritual legacy, founded upon the Christian spirit of the institution, the university embraces an intergenerational transmission of faith. The ceramic piece, now to be permanently housed at Soongsil University, will remain a lasting symbol of that legacy.