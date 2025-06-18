Mohsen Makhmalbaf tells AsiaN: Peace is not an option; it is a necessity

Film Director Mohsen Makhmalbaf

By Lee Sang-ki

Publisher of The AsiaN, former president of the Journalists Association of Korea

SEOUL: Amid the growing risk of military conflict between Iran and Israel, Iranian film director and human rights activist Mohsen Makhmalbaf sent a short but powerful message on war and peace to “AsiaN” on 18 June 2025.

In his message to “AsiaN”, Makhmalbaf said:

Earlier, AsiaN publisher Lee Sang-ki asked Director Makhmalbaf for a message, saying, “Your words will give deep courage to the Iranian people at a time when the conflict between Iran and Israel is on the verge of escalating into war.”

Makhmalbaf left Iran shortly after the election of President Ahmadinejad in 2005 via Afghanistan and India. He has since moved to exile in Paris, France and has been working on documentaries and films related to refugees and at international film festivals.

He has consistently raised political voices against his home country, making it virtually impossible for him to enter the country.

Below is the full text of Mohsen Makhmalbaf’s message:

“‏We, the people of cinema, poetry, and literature, have a responsibility to light a torch, in the heart of darkness, not to create heroes, but to speak the truth. And the truth is this: ‏No war is holy. No war is liberating. War is destruction. And peace is not optional-it is essential.

Warmest regards

Mohsen”