Healing the Minds Through Music

Musical program for the patients

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

HYDERABAD, SINDH: In the heart of Sindh province of Pakistan, where tradition meets innovation, the Sir Cowasji Jehangir (C.J.) Institute of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences in Hyderabad city stands as a beacon of progressive mental health care. As the only psychiatric hospital in the province, and among the few in Pakistan, this historic institution is now pioneering a deeply human and transformative form of therapy: music.

A New Chapter in Mental Health Care

Established in 1865, the Sir C.J. Institute has long been recognized for its dedication to treating psychiatric illnesses with compassion and scientific rigor. In 2024, under the forward-thinking leadership of the Medical Superintendent Dr. Nisar Ahmed Sohu, the institute launched a dedicated Music Therapy Studio—an initiative that reflects a broader understanding of healing, where emotional expression and creativity are just as vital as medication.

This studio is a unique space where tradition and technology meet. “Equipped with modern musical tools alongside traditional Sindhi instruments, it offers patients a deeply rooted yet innovative avenue toward emotional recovery and mental wellness,” Dr. Sohu told The AsiaN.

“We also have added Duhal (Drum), an ancient folk music instrument. The Duhal is a traditional Sindhi drum. It has two sides and is commonly played in folk music across Sindh. In the past, the Duhal was large and produced loud sounds that could be heard from far away. Today, smaller versions are more commonly used. We recently purchased Duhal for the CJ Music Studio. It is now being used as part of therapeutic support to help lower stress hormones and put in patients meditative recovery practices,” Dr. Nisar Sohu said.

Music classes

The Therapy of Rhythm and Joy

Music therapy at the Institute is not a side activity—it is an integral part of the therapeutic process. Held six days a week in various wards, the sessions are designed to do more than fill silence. They invite patients to participate actively: singing, drumming, strumming, and moving to rhythms that help unlock feelings, reduce anxiety, and lift spirits.

What truly sets this program apart is its inclusive and adaptive nature. Patients of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to engage at their own pace. Many find themselves not just listeners, but creators—learning instruments, performing, and even dancing as they rediscover joy and connection.

Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry

One-on-One Guidance and Deep Healing

At the heart of the Music Therapy Studio is Music Therapist Sachal Mangi, whose empathetic and skilled guidance has helped many patients go beyond passive enjoyment to active transformation. Those who show particular interest or musical aptitude are offered one-on-one sessions, where therapy becomes a personalized emotional and creative journey.

Sachal Mangi said that there are several wards including Narcotic Ward, Female Ward and PEU Ward (Psychiatric Emergency Unit). “We use to visit all the wards during the working days of the week, while there are four sections of Ward 11, housing those patients who are near to recovery. They use to come and join us on their own.”

Music classes

Real People, Real Impact

The effect of music therapy has been nothing short of inspiring. Hundreds of patients have shown significant emotional and psychological improvement. Music here is more than a hobby—it becomes a language for healing when words fall short.

Some of the patients who have flourished through this program include: Muhammad Ibrahim, Bhisham Lal, Arshad Ali, Rehman Habib, Ali Gul, and Abdul Qadeer. They have found their voice and confidence through singing. Rhythmic drumming have brought calm to their anxious mind and now they play melodies that echo resilience. They also dance that speaks louder than words.

Their stories are a testament to the transformative power of music—not just as a form of art, but as a profound path to recovery.

Music classes in progress

Music as Medicine

The Music Therapy Studio at Sir C.J. Institute of Psychiatry is a model for mental health care in Pakistan. It reminds us that healing does not always come in the form of pills or procedures. Sometimes, it comes in the form of a drumbeat, a harmony, or a moment of shared joy.

As mental health continues to be a pressing concern nationwide, initiatives like this offer hope—not only to patients, but to families, communities, and the broader medical field. Through rhythm and resonance, music is healing minds and restoring lives, one note at a time.

For those who walk into the Institute feeling broken, the music therapy studio offers a simple promise: You may have lost your way, but in this room—through the power of song, you can find yourself again.