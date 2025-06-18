AJA Newsbites – June 18, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

This year, the rainy season is expected to begin earlier than usual in South Korea. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the expansion of the North Pacific High is likely to bring a stationary front, leading to heavy rainfall nationwide around June 20. Rain may start in central regions as early as June 19. Due to the narrow rain band, precipitation levels could vary significantly by district. Mid-scale low-pressure systems may cause downpours intense enough to warrant heavy rain warnings. Last year witnessed multiple extreme rainfall events. Continuous rain is forecast for Jeju and the southern regions starting June 22.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Some 714 Pakistani nationals arrived in Pakistan from Iran via buses through the Taftan border, immigration officials said. The group included citizens, traders, and drivers. Officials noted that special security arrangements had been implemented in light of the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

Three buses carrying 154 Pakistani students also arrived at Taftan from Tehran, officials added. After completing immigration procedures, the students were transferred to Pakistan House. This brings the total number of student arrivals at the border today to 214. The repatriation process began following the military standoff between Israel and Iran that erupted on Friday.

In a separate development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs—working closely with Iraqi Airways—facilitated the return of 268 Pakistani nationals earlier on Monday via two special flights from Basra to Karachi and Islamabad.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The second China–Central Asia Summit has commenced in Astana, bringing together the presidents of the five Central Asian nations and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Ahead of the summit, President Xi held official talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Following their meeting, 24 intergovernmental and interagency agreements were signed, covering a broad range of areas in bilateral cooperation. “Kazakhstan–China relations have entered a new ‘golden period’,” Tokayev remarked after the talks.

President Xi also held bilateral meetings with President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.

According to China’s Ministry of Commerce, trade between China and the five Central Asian countries exceeded $94.8 billion in 2024 — an increase of $5.4 billion compared to 2023. Chinese investment in Central Asia continues to rise, particularly in sectors such as green energy and agricultural processing.

The first summit was held in May 2023 in Xi’an, a city that marked the starting point of the ancient Silk Road more than two thousand years ago. The choice of Astana as the venue for the second summit is also symbolic: it was in Astana, in September 2013, that Xi Jinping first publicly introduced the concept of the Silk Road Economic Belt.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), comprising six member states, has called for an immediate ceasefire between Iran and Israel to safeguard regional security and stability.

The member nations — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — urged all parties to work collectively to de-escalate tensions and to pursue diplomacy as an effective means of resolving disputes.

The statement, released by the foreign ministers of the six countries following a virtual meeting, also emphasized the need to continue U.S.–Iran negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue and highlighted Oman’s ongoing mediation efforts as particularly significant.

