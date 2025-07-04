AJA Newsbites – July 4, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

On July 3, Korea’s weather agency officially declared the end of the rainy season in Jeju and the southern regions. The monsoon lasted only 15 days in Jeju and 10 days in the south—making it the second shortest rainy season on record, after 1973. Meanwhile, the central region remains under the influence of a stationary front.

As the monsoon retreats, heatwaves and tropical nights are intensifying across the country, with perceived temperatures reaching 33 to 35°C. Over the past five years, 104 people have died from heat-related illnesses. This year alone, such cases have already surged by nearly 20%. Authorities are urging extra caution, especially for outdoor workers and the elderly.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

A total of 387,070 tons of rice was exported in the first six months of this year by 50 rice-exporting companies to 63 destinations worldwide, including 26 countries in Europe. The total export value amounted to approximately US$283.41 million.

According to the Cambodian Rice Federation, 182,885 tons of rice worth US$43.64 million were exported to Europe, 102,509 tons worth US$60.25 million to China and Hong Kong, 52,890 tons worth US$37.09 million to seven ASEAN countries, and 48,785 tons worth US$42.42 million to 32 other destinations including countries in Africa, the Middle East, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

In addition, the Federation reported that 3,176,561 tons of wet (paddy) rice were exported during the same period, with an estimated value of US$757.49 million.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated in a press conference on Thursday that the country did not suffer significant losses during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

“None of the missiles fired by India hit their intended targets. India launched about 11 missiles at a military base in Pakistan, but none of our aircraft was damaged,” he said, speaking about the 87-hour-long conflict during which both Islamabad and New Delhi conducted cross-border attacks.

India carried out unprovoked airstrikes on multiple Pakistani cities. A total of 53 people—including 13 military personnel and 40 civilians—were martyred in the strikes during the latest military confrontation.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran magazine, Iran

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told NBC News that Iran will continue enriching uranium despite deep mistrust toward the United States, particularly following attacks on its nuclear facilities. While he said Iran has no plans for further retaliation unless provoked, he questioned how Tehran could trust Washington amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.

He condemned Israel’s attacks during negotiations, calling them counterproductive, and stressed that Iran supports dialogue but demands concrete U.S. assurances that there will be no military action.

Takht-Ravanchi reaffirmed Iran’s right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes while rejecting any intention of weaponization. He also expressed openness to discussions on the scope and limits of Iran’s nuclear program. However, when asked about reports of missing uranium, he declined to comment further.

