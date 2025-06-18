The War on the Media Land

Arash in Tehran

By Alireza Bahrami

Correspondent for AsiaN

TEHRAN: The war of Israel and Iran on the fifth day of the battle of the narratives.

On Monday, President Trump told the people of Tehran to leave the city. Some media interpreted the message as follows: America has decided to enter the war.

Some USA senators and the House of Representatives have announced that they intend to limit Trump’s personal decision.

Trump also announced that his representatives were contacting the Iranian Foreign Minister; But not for the ceasefire, but a major agreement to stop Iran’s nuclear program. (The French president said about Trump’s early leaving the G7 summit: He wants to create a ceasefire between the parties.)

Some Iranian journalists believe that Trump should not be trusted because it may be a trick. Trump said the day before the Israeli attack had opposed the start of the war, but a day after the war began, he said he was supporting the move. The same contradiction has led to the impression in Iran that Trump may lie and his plan is to use and attack Iran’s neglect.

After Israel attacked Iranian television on Monday, it was announced that other Iranian media were the next target of the bombs. Some Iranian media became completely abandoned today, some changed their employees’ work, and some were shifted.

The BBC Persian Network and Iran International Network operate outside of Iran. In London, New York and Washington DC. Iran International supports Israel. The Iranian statesmen also called on the people to boycott the network. But that doesn’t happen; Because the performance of Iranian television has made people frustrated in recent years.

The Iranian television news announcer, who did not abandon her work yesterday, was admired in Iran and outside of Iran. The President of the Medical (President of Iran) also admired her. But Iranian freedom -seekers do not consider him a hero. They replaced old programs showing that she had been involved in the suppression of Iranian protesters in the past three years.

In Iran today, it was rumored that WhatsApp and Instagram provided information to the Israeli army. Some media outlets have announced that this is why the National Internet will replace the international Internet network tonight.

This may make my relationship with you hard. If so, don’t worry. If I am still alive, I will find a way of communicating. My commitment to you is a priority.

Today, the image of “Arash” also played one of the large walls in one of Tehran’s largest squares. Arash is the mythical character of Iran. In ancient Persian literature, it is stated that when the Iranian border was to be determined by Arash’s bow, he pulled the bow so much that he died when he was fired.