Iranian teacher and student siblings killed in Israeli bombing

Iranian siblings Parnia Abbasi (left) and Parham, who were killed in the bombing

By Alireza Bahrami

TEHRAN: Parnia Abbasi would have celebrated her 24th birthday in 10 days. Her poems were published in a poetry magazine a few months ago. She was an English teacher.

Her father was a retired teacher. Her mother was a bank employee.

Her brother, Parham, was a student. He had just started his summer vacation.

The family of four lived in the Orchid Building in central Tehran. They were asleep in their beds. At around 3:30 a.m. on Friday (a weekend in Iran), they were killed in their sleep.

One of the residents of the building was a nuclear scientist. His name was on Israel’s hit list. Israel attacked the building to assassinate him. The nuclear scientist was killed. The building was destroyed and many neighbors were killed. Parnia and Parham’s families were also killed.

Body of 24-year-old Iranian teacher Parnia

One of the residents of the building was a nuclear scientist. His name was on Israel’s hit list. Israel attacked the building to assassinate him. The nuclear scientist was killed. The building was destroyed and many neighbors were killed. Parnia and Parham’s families were also killed.

On the morning of the weekend, Parnia’s friend was supposed to pick her up to go on a hike together.

The body of Iranian boy Parham. Face obscured and black and white to show the horrors of war. (Photo courtesy of Alireza Bahrami)

When she arrived at her friend’s house, she found the house destroyed and her friend dead.

War is just as cruel and deadly.