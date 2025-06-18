West AsiaPoliticsPeople

To President Trump

Photo of The AsiaN Editor The AsiaN Editor Photo of Pooneh Nedai Pooneh Nedai18 June, 2025
1 minute read

By Pooneh Nedai
AJA Vice President for West Asia

TEHRAN: To President Trump … You said we should leave Tehran immediately? I’m not going anywhere. I can’t abandon my family and my cats. I can’t leave my home. And when I really think about why I’m staying, I realize—I can’t leave my city behind.

Maybe because I chose journalism as a career – a profession whose income barely pays for the ink I write with- I haven’t yet managed to get a house in the countryside.

But even then, when I look deeper into the reason for staying, I see that I simply cannot leave Tehran. Maybe it’s my duty to hold onto the city for those who couldn’t bear to stay.

Yes, Mr. President of the land across the ocean, I have an emotional bond with this land and this home. So don’t tell me to leave Tehran!

Photo of The AsiaN Editor

The AsiaN Editor

news@theasian.asia
Photo of Pooneh Nedai

Pooneh Nedai

