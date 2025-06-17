Current Global Conflicts: Early Warning of a Third World War

By Dr. Hassan Humeida

KIEL, GERMANY: Based on recent events worldwide, the current situation portends the development of regional crises into a third world war. This is because ongoing conflicts and devastating wars between neighboring and distant countries are not being addressed.

The threat of a third world war is a highly complex issue and depends on many factors, including over-arms, the arms trade, and the expansion of nuclear weapons production, to extend the influence of governments or to project power within the government.

It is important to recognize that protracted and escalating power struggles, whose primary victims are civilians. For example, wars in Sudan and elsewhere often have local roots and may cross the borders of the countries concerned, becoming a broader war that extends to neighboring countries and exacerbates regional conflicts and crises.

Perhaps, after international tensions, military alliances, arms races, and blatant aggression, the time has come for the world to wake up and put an end to hostilities that serve no humanitarian purpose. These conflicts could exacerbate the situation and result in more innocent civilian casualties.

Therefore, it is imperative to make serious efforts at this time to sit down at fair negotiating tables that will produce satisfactory and sustainable diplomatic solutions for all parties. The time has come to work to de-escalate conflicts early and prevent armed military escalation for the sake of global peace for today’s generations and for the generations of an optimistic and peaceful tomorrow.