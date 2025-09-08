AJA Newsbites – September 8, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Son Heung-min, captain of the Korean national football team, led his side to a 2–0 victory over the United States with one goal and one assist, drawing praise from his former coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The friendly match, held on September 7 in Harrison, New Jersey, saw Son open the scoring in the 18th minute from a Lee Jae-sung assist, and later set up Lee Dong-kyung’s goal in the 43rd minute.

Despite the U.S. team’s loss, Pochettino—now head coach of the American squad—praised Son as “one of the best strikers in the world and like a son to me.”

The two developed a close relationship during their time at Tottenham, where they notably reached the 2019 UEFA Champions League final together.

Korea, currently managed by Hong Myung-bo, will next face Mexico in Nashville on September 10 as part of its World Cup preparations.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, has been assigned by the government to produce a draft law aimed at tackling bullying.

She is required to present a memorandum and a draft bill to the Cabinet after conducting engagement sessions nationwide.

Azalina will hold engagement sessions with stakeholders, including the Parents and Teachers Association (PIBG) Muafakat for boarding schools, as well as elite institutions such as the Royal Military College.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the drafting process would also involve the Ministry of Higher Education, both public and private universities, and input from legal practitioners. He stressed that the legislation is crucial to curb bullying, ragging, or any so-called “traditions,” particularly those targeting new students. Such practices, he said, cannot continue, as they have traumatised parents and victimised students — and they must be stopped.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan’s Kuirektykol deposit may contain up to 28.2 million tons of rare earth metals—more than triple the estimates from April 2025—according to Alibek Aldeney, Deputy Head of the Karaganda Region.

This significant discovery strengthens Kazakhstan’s position as a strategic player in the global supply of critical materials essential to high-tech industries, electronics, and defense.

Central Asia, which holds an estimated 15–18% of global rare earth reserves, is becoming increasingly important as major powers like the U.S., China, and the EU aim to diversify supply chains and reduce reliance on China—currently responsible for 73% of global production. For the United States, this shift is particularly urgent, as it still imports 60–65% of its rare earths from China.

With initiatives such as the U.S.-backed “Trump Route,” regional resources are emerging as focal points of geopolitical competition, as global powers seek alternative and more secure sources.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The documentary Karun, the Longest River in Iran, directed by Sahand Sarhadi, received an award at the 11th Apricot Tree Documentary Festival in Armenia.

The winners were announced during the closing ceremony, held in the presence of an international jury comprising Serge Melik Hovsepyan (theatre and film director, Armenia/France), Hadi Afarideh (filmmaker and researcher, Iran), and Jan Tage Kühlung (Goethe Institute, Germany).

This year’s festival featured 20 documentaries from 17 countries. Top honors were awarded to A New Beginning (Belgium), The Wind Has No Tail (Russia), Karun (Iran/Switzerland/Finland), and The Shelter I Deserve (France). Mehdi Bagheri’s Old Boy was also screened at the festival, though out of competition.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain, a predominantly Muslim nation, will inaugurate its third Christian cemetery on Monday with a multi-denominational service.

The new 2,800-square-metre cemetery is located in Salmabad, a suburb of the capital city, Manama.

Bahrain’s first Christian cemetery, known as the “Old” cemetery, is situated in Manama, with the first burial taking place in July 1901—just one month after the land was donated by the country’s ruler.

According to archival records, nationals from 25 different countries are buried in the Old Christian cemetery, with the majority being British (121) and Indian (119) citizens. The land for the second cemetery was also donated by the ruling authority, and its first burial occurred in 1963. Most of those buried there are of Indian origin. Christians—mainly expatriates—make up approximately 12% of Bahrain’s population.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.