AJA Newsbites – October 26, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Park Se-hyun, 20, the eldest grandson of former President Park Chung-hee, will enlist in the Marine Corps on October 27 as part of the 1323rd recruit class. The son of EG Chairman Park Ji-man and Suh Hyang-hee, Se-hyun decided to join the military while studying in the United States. His choice of the Marines, despite both his grandfather and father serving in the Army, reflects his strong personal conviction. Former President Park retired as an Army general, while his son, Park Ji-man, graduated from the Korea Military Academy and served as an Army captain before leaving the military in 1986. Se-hyun has applied for the elite Marine Reconnaissance Unit, which requires swimming and physical tests. If selected, he will undergo 11 weeks of intense training including parachuting, scuba diving, and infiltration exercises.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

As a regional bloc, ASEAN should strengthen its food, energy, and digital security, while building institutional capacity to anticipate and mitigate geopolitical and economic risks before they escalate into crises.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that the bloc, which consists of ten member states, must work to safeguard the stability of regional and global supply chains, ensure access to critical goods, energy, and technology, and reduce overdependence on any single market or source of products.

“Although some parties equate economic security with separation or protectionism — as practiced by several major powers — ASEAN should continue to focus on openness, while ensuring that it remains safe and resilient,” he said in his speech at the Joint Meeting of ASEAN Foreign and Economic Ministers, held here on Saturday — the first such meeting in two decades.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

South Korean parliamentarian Kim Seok-ki on Friday highly appreciated the efforts of Cambodian authorities and relevant parties in combating cybercrime in the Kingdom.

Following an assessment conducted during the Korean delegation’s inspection on Thursday of a building in a village in Takeo Province—previously investigated by Cambodian authorities and experts as part of a cybercrime suppression operation—Kim also highlighted the Cambodian government’s strong commitment and cooperation in continuing investigations to identify the masterminds behind online scams.

Kim stated that upon his return to Korea, he would share the findings widely with Korean citizens and urge the police to strengthen cooperation with Cambodian law enforcement agencies in preventing online scams. He added that Korea continues to maintain close collaboration with Cambodia to effectively combat technology-based fraud.

During his stay in Cambodia, Kim, accompanied by Cambodian law enforcement officials, also inspected a building in Phnom Penh where an online scam had been uncovered in July. The operation led to the discovery of several suspects—57 Koreans (including 2 women), 29 Chinese nationals (including 3 women), and several Cambodians—as well as evidence such as numerous computers and mobile phones.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

Four Iranian short animations — Bug, Corbet, The Season of Jumping, and Dejakak — have been selected for the competition section of the 7th Ionian Contemporary Animation Festival (ICONA 2025) in Greece.

According to ISNA, Bug directed by Ali Masoumi, Corbet by Niloofar Naderi Tehrani, The Season of Jumping by Shahang Kiani Rashid, and Dejakak by Azad Maroufi were produced by the Center for the Development of Documentary, Experimental, and Animation Cinema.

Organized by the Department of Audio and Visual Arts at the Ionian University, ICONA 2025 aims to showcase outstanding animation works from around the world and to promote cultural heritage, new productions, and international collaboration. The festival will take place from November 12 to 15, 2025, across the Ionian Islands of Greece.

