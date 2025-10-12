AJA Newsbites – October 12, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Korean youths, lured by fake “₩15 million-a-month” job offers in Cambodia, have been kidnapped and tortured by organized crime gangs. One student was found dead, while two others were rescued after enduring 160 days in captivity. Victims were forced to carry out voice phishing scams under relentless torture and threats.

With crime syndicates, corrupt police, and a repressive regime deeply entangled, Cambodia is increasingly seen as “a country too dangerous to visit.” Growing fears have led many Koreans to cancel trips to Angkor Wat. Reports of kidnappings have reached 330 cases this year alone, triggering a special travel alert for Phnom Penh. President Lee Jae-myung has ordered the Foreign Ministry to “use every possible means to protect Koreans abroad.”

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Sailor Fabian Fernandez, a former marine engineer and plantation manager, has become the fourth Malaysian to complete a solo circumnavigation of the globe — a journey he began on February 6, 2023.

He stepped ashore at the Royal Selangor Yacht Club (RSYC) outer pontoon, where he was warmly welcomed by Raja Muda Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who had supported and tracked his progress throughout the voyage.

Fernandez is also the first RSYC member to sail around the world on his own yacht, Destiny 12. Relying solely on his own skills, preparation, and resilience, he completed the voyage with minimal external support. He braved the formidable Cape of Good Hope before crossing the South Atlantic, stopping at the remote island of St. Helena and along the South American coast.

During his journey, he became the first Malaysian sailor to visit Palmerston, a remote island in the Cook Islands that is only accessible by boat and renowned for its colorful and unique history. Before setting off, Fernandez spent four years working full-time to restore and equip his yacht. He dedicated thousands of hours at sea, meticulously planning routes, analyzing weather patterns, and studying the journeys of other circumnavigators.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Pakistan’s federal cabinet has approved the formation of a dedicated security force to protect major dams and hydropower projects overseen by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

The decision was reportedly made during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as part of efforts to enhance the protection of vital national infrastructure. In a related development, WAPDA announced that the country’s three main reservoirs — Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma — have all reached full storage capacity this season, collectively holding 13.316 million acre-feet of water.

Mangla Dam alone has achieved its maximum conservation level of 1,242 feet, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s water resource management.

Pooneh Nedai, Shokaran Magazine, Iran

The Iranian film Derno, directed by Hadi Mohaghegh and produced by Mojtaba Golparian, has won the Special Jury Award for Cinematography at the Buenos Aires Provincial International Film Festival (FICPBA) in Argentina. The film’s cinematography was helmed by Mansour Abdolrezaei.

Released in 2024, Derno presents a poetic meditation on life and death, navigating the boundary between reality and imagination. Through this film, Mohaghegh pays tribute to the fragility and beauty of existence. The cast includes Hadi Mohaghegh, Mohammad Zarei, Razieh Taheri, Ruhollah Barzegar, and Anoosh Homayouni.

International distribution is managed by DreamLab Films (France), under the direction of Nasrin Mirshab.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.