AJA Newsbites – March 3, 2026

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korean global sensation BTS is set to hold a free comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21, prompting heightened security and crowd-control concerns. All 15,000 seats sold out within 30 minutes, raising the possibility that fans without tickets may camp overnight in and around the square to secure better viewing spots. Online forums are already filled with posts seeking fellow campers and sharing strategic locations. Police estimate that up to 230,000 people could gather in the area, effectively transforming central Seoul into a massive open-air venue. Authorities plan to divide the site into four zones and increase patrols, while city officials acknowledge the challenges of managing such large crowds. Gyeongbokgung Palace and nearby cultural institutions will close on the day of the event for safety reasons.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has affirmed that Malaysia maintains its decision not to join the Board of Peace for Palestine at this time, even though several ASEAN member states — namely Indonesia, Cambodia, and Vietnam — have chosen to participate.

The minister said it remains unclear whether the Board of Peace will act decisively to address the root causes of the Israel-Palestine conflict, including Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territory and ongoing violations of international law by the Zionist regime.

“While many countries have made significant commitments toward the development and reconstruction of Gaza, this Board of Peace does not appear to focus on the more critical issues — namely ending Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine and advancing prospects for a two-state solution,” he said.

Mohamad stressed that, in principle, Malaysia supports any global effort aimed at achieving lasting peace in Palestine, emphasizing that such peace can only be realized through an inclusive and comprehensive solution grounded in international law.

He made these remarks in a written reply published on the Parliament website in response to a question from Senator Datuk Shamsuddin Abd Ghaffar regarding Malaysia’s position and involvement in the Board of Peace initiative alongside several ASEAN countries. He further stated that Malaysia believes peace-building efforts must be carried out through inclusive, transparent, and internationally recognized multilateral mechanisms, particularly the United Nations (UN) and existing regional cooperation frameworks.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Government of India, through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), announced on 2 March 2026 a call for applications from Cambodian students wishing to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral studies in India under fully funded scholarship programmes.

More than 40 scholarships are available across various levels of study in fields including the humanities, social sciences, engineering, technology, information technology, architecture, computer science, business administration, forensic science, management, agriculture, Buddhist studies, philosophy, and the arts and culture — including dance, music, and yoga. The scholarship programme aims to expand opportunities for Cambodian students to study in India, widely recognized as a major global education hub that attracts international students from around the world.

In recent years, many Cambodian students have received ICCR scholarships and, upon returning home, have made significant contributions to Cambodia’s economic and social development, while also strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

