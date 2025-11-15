AJA Newsbites – November 15, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Near Hapjeong Station in central Seoul, the Yanghwajin Foreign Missionary Cemetery stands as a vivid reminder of the sacrifices on which Korean Protestantism was built. Its beginnings date to 1890, when American medical missionary William James Heron died of dysentery while treating patients—just five years after arriving in Korea, at the age of 33. Following his death, Allen and Underwood negotiated with the Joseon court to establish a burial ground on this quiet hillside overlooking the Han River, then located 7 km from the mission base in Jeong-dong.

Over the past 135 years, the surrounding area has transformed into a bustling youth district, but the cemetery remains unchanged in spirit. Today, 417 missionaries—including Underwood, Appenzeller, and Hulbert—rest here, having planted the seeds of education, medicine, and faith. Visitors walk its peaceful paths, reflecting on their devotion and profound love for Korea.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian Human Rights Committee (CHRC) has sent a letter to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to urgently draw attention to another grave and serious human rights violation involving the shooting that killed one Cambodian civilian and injured three others.

In a letter on Wednesday night addressed to Mr. Volker Türk, the Geneva-based OHCHR High Commissioner, CHRC Chairman Keo Remy stated that this tragic incident occurred shortly after the signing of the Joint Declaration by the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand, witnessed by Malaysian President Anwar Ibrahim and United States President Donald Trump in Kuala Lumpur on 26 October. The declaration reaffirmed both states’ commitment to peace, stability, and the protection of civilians along their shared border.

At least one Cambodian villager was killed instantly and three others were injured on Wednesday afternoon after Thai military forces opened fire on Cambodian villagers living inside Cambodian territory. The incident also caused approximately 250 families to flee their home villages, while students ran from their schools to return home.

Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet on Wednesday also called for an independent investigation into the incident and appealed for the participation of qualified international parties to uncover the truth and identify those responsible, in order to deliver justice for the victims.

Neelima Mathur, Formedia, India

The results of the state election in the northern state of Bihar will be announced today — a state that reflects the deep dichotomy of India.

Just outside the capital, Patna, lies the Nalanda site, a famed university founded in the 5th century CE. Bihar was the seat of royal power in ancient India, home to the Magadh kingdom and the Mauryan dynasty. It gave India the first President of independent India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. It was also the centerpiece of a major anti-corruption political movement led by Jai Prakash Narayan, which shook the country’s ruling establishment.

Yet, despite this rich historical legacy, Bihar sadly remains the poorest Indian state, with over 33% of its population living in multidimensional poverty — a caste-based mirror reflecting India’s harsh inequalities. More than 63% of Bihar’s population belongs to Other Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes.

Bhanu Ranjan, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

More than 13.8 million people in Bangladesh are suffering from diabetes, according to statistics from the International Diabetes Federation. Uncontrolled eating habits, lack of sleep, insufficient physical activity, and excessive stress are contributing factors that increase the risk of diabetes. However, experts say that 70 percent of diabetes cases can be prevented through awareness and lifestyle changes.

Against this backdrop, World Diabetes Day 2025 was observed in Bangladesh on November 14, along with the rest of the world. This year’s theme was “Raising Diabetes Awareness in the Workplace.”

At a press briefing in Dhaka, Dr. Azad Khan, President of the Bangladesh Diabetic Association, said that creating a healthy and supportive work environment is essential. Significant progress can be made in preventing diabetes if workplaces ensure conditions that promote better health.

