Where Tradition Flies Into the Future: Emirates Falconers Club, Khalifa University Pioneer Smart Falconry Robotics

A robot holding a falcon at the event

By Habib Toumi



ABU DHABI: In a drive to promote the new role of robotics and artificial intelligence applications in simulating traditional falconry, the Emirates Falconers Club is taking part in the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week 2025, held on 10–15 November.

In collaboration with Khalifa University, the Club is also participating in the 8th Asia-Pacific Robotics Championship 2025, hosted by the university for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa. The event gathers 168 teams from 22 countries and more than 700 competitors across 8 main competitions and 15 AI-driven subcategories.

The event is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC).

Falcons are being increasingly used across various fields through mutually beneficial integration with AI technologies, receiving technological support to protect and enhance their capabilities, while their natural skills contribute to new forms of innovation. The use of falcons today extends beyond traditional hunting to include roles in aviation and airport safety, as well as in protecting plants and agricultural crops.

The participation of the Club and Khalifa University features innovative robotics and artificial intelligence applications that simulate traditional falconry, aligning with a broader vision that unites the preservation of Emirati heritage with future-oriented technological advancements.

Through its local and international initiatives and engagements, the Emirates Falconers Club continues its efforts to raise awareness of falconry as a sustainable heritage practice, and to employ modern technology in serving the environment and protecting biodiversity.

The Club also contributes to the development of scientific projects in collaboration with various academic and heritage institutions. These include robotics, genomics, and smart data systems to support breeding, care, and conservation programs for different species.

The Club’s participation in this global scientific event comes within the framework of research and cultural cooperation with Khalifa University, aimed at strengthening integration between scientific research and Emirati cultural heritage, while highlighting falconry as a human legacy inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

The participation also seeks to introduce younger generations to the importance of preserving national identity by linking Emirati authenticity with modern knowledge and technology, ensuring this rich heritage is carried forward into the future through innovation and advanced tools.

In this context, the Club is presenting live falconry demonstrations and interactive sessions that allow the public to engage directly with the falcons, helping to promote awareness of sustainable hunting and highlighting the authentic values that underpin this ancient traditional sport.

The collaboration between the Emirates Falconers Club and Khalifa University during Autonomous Systems Week 2025 aims to merge falconry expertise with academic and scientific research, creating new spaces for creativity and innovation while enhancing students’ awareness of authentic Emirati heritage.

The Club previously participated in the 36th International Conference on Robotics and Intelligent Systems (IROS 2024), organized by Khalifa University last year, where its activities drew more than 10,000 visitors.

The Club presented field demonstrations and educational sessions on sustainable falconry, and supported student projects developing intelligent systems for tracking falcons and identifying risks they face.

The Club also supports the Falcon Monitoring Challenge, launched by Khalifa University in collaboration with the Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering, the IEEE, and the Robotics Society of Japan. The challenge aims to develop advanced non-invasive AI and computer-vision-based tracking systems for falcons.

The results of this challenge are expected to contribute to the development of intelligent field robots that assist researchers in studying falcon behavior and dynamics in their natural habitats, thereby strengthening global efforts to protect threatened wildlife species.

This cooperation between the Emirates Falconers Club and Khalifa University serves as an inspiring model for integrating modern science with authentic cultural heritage. It reflects the UAE’s vision of balancing the preservation of national heritage with global scientific leadership, and highlights Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-class city that combines tradition with progress and embodies the UAE’s innovative and future-driven identity.

Abu Dhabi stands out as a global hub rich in culture and heritage while also serving as a center for cutting-edge scientific and technological advancements, making it the ideal environment for initiatives that reflect the Emirati identity, which balances tradition and modernity.