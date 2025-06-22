Kindergarten for autistic children is closed

Alireza Bahrami

Correspondent for AsiaN

TEHRAN: The ninth day of the war in Iran was the beginning of the week. (The Iranian week is from Saturday to Friday). There was more traffic in the city. The number of citizens in the subway had increased significantly. Unlike the previous days, all the seats in the subway train were occupied; of course, mostly by men. The Israeli attack on Tehran has decreased in the past 2 days. Last night, the famous cities of Isfahan and Shiraz were attacked. Perhaps this is why a number of people who had left Tehran have returned home.

A man on the street above our house has a big hose and is watering all the trees so they don’t dry out

When I left home today, one thing caught my attention. One street above our house is a kindergarten for autistic children. Like all kindergartens, it was closed. I wondered how autistic children are doing in these tense conditions? What is the situation of their families?

The Tehran Metro has become busier

A few days ago, when Israel issued an evacuation warning before attacking an area in Tehran, there was a big Charity Nursery in that area. The babies were immediately moved to a safe place and placed on the floor of a hall. Yesterday, I saw an advertisement on the Internet inviting volunteer families to take these months-old babies to their homes until the war ends.

Access to international internet has improved a bit in Iran. In the Internet and in the cities, people are still kind; but how long will this situation last? Starting tomorrow, 30 percent of employees are scheduled to be present in organizations.

A large mural in one of Tehran’s major squares. In the picture, the highest mountain in Iran (Damavand), the generals assassinated at the beginning of the Israeli attacks, and the Iranian foreign minister can be seen

Today, I called a famous Iran-lover. I went to see him. We talked about the necessity of resuming cultural and artistic activities. I asked him to say a few words to my colleagues in the Asian Journalists Association (AJA) and the AsiaN audience. To give his opinion on this war.

Ali Dehbashi – Iranologist – sitting in his office amidst numerous books

Ali Dehbashi – Iranologist and editor of Bukhara magazine – said:

“We are the only country in the region that has natural historical borders. The historical background of this geography goes back thousands of years. The Iranian people have been the target of invasions by foreign tribes many times throughout history. And resistance is in their nature. It is in their thousand-year-old poets. So what happened to them today is reminiscent of the fighters who defended their land for thousands of years. These memories have come alive and created hope. And this hope has created life.”

So, I repeat: I will survive and I will write to you again. I hope to write soon: “The war is over, the people have returned home, no children will be killed.”