AJA Newsbites – March 15, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula rose again on March 14 after North Korea launched around 10 ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missiles were fired from the Sunan area near Pyongyang, and Seoul said it had strengthened surveillance while closely sharing information with the United States and Japan. The launch came less than a day after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled his willingness to resume dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a meeting with South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok at the White House.

Trump reportedly said he maintains a good relationship with Kim and remains open to talks. Analysts say the launch may have been a protest against the ongoing U.S.–South Korea Freedom Shield joint military exercise, as well as a strategic move by Pyongyang to gain leverage ahead of any potential negotiations.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Contestants of Miss Planet International (MPI) 2025 from 35 countries around the world visited the Angkor Wat temple complex, one of Cambodia’s most magnificent historical and cultural heritage sites.

MPI is a globally recognized international beauty pageant that promotes environmental awareness, cultural diversity, and women’s empowerment. The competition brings together contestants from around the world to showcase their beauty, talent, and commitment to environmental sustainability.

The MPI 2025 competition also helps promote Cambodia’s tourism industry, encouraging greater global attention to the country and reinforcing its image as a truly safe and peaceful tourist destination.

The MPI 2025 program was organized in the Kingdom from March 7 to 17. The contestants came from Cambodia, Algeria, Australia, Bangladesh, Benin, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, France, Guatemala, Haiti, Hmong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Poland, Riviera Maya, Russia, Slovenia, Suriname, Sweden, Timor-Leste, the United States, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Ghena Halik, Laha Magazine, Lebanon

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health issued an official statement mourning the loss of medical staff killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a health center in the southern town of Borj Qalaouiyeh, describing the attack as a direct and deliberate assault on the country’s healthcare sector.

The ministry said the preliminary death toll stood at 12, including doctors, paramedics and nurses who were on duty inside the facility at the time of the strike, while one health worker was injured. It added that the figures remain provisional as rescue teams continue searching the rubble for missing persons.

According to the statement, the targeted facility is part of the Ministry’s Primary Healthcare Network, which provides essential services across Lebanon, and the strike constituted a direct violation of the sanctity of medical institutions.

The ministry strongly condemned the attack, describing it as part of a persistent pattern of violence against health workers, and said such actions flagrantly contradict international humanitarian law protecting medical personnel during conflicts and violate international treaties safeguarding civilian health infrastructure.

It also noted that the incident was not isolated, saying it followed separate attacks hours earlier targeting paramedics in Sultaniyeh and Es-Sabbaneh, signaling a significant escalation in attacks on medical teams during ongoing military operations.

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