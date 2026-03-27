AJA Newsbites – March 27, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Rep. Park Chung-kwon of the People Power Party, a North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker, recorded the largest increase in assets among Korean lawmakers after his declared wealth rose nearly sixtyfold in a single year. According to the National Assembly’s asset disclosure released on March 26, Park reported assets totaling 33.8 billion won this year, up from approximately 55 million won last year.

The sharp increase was attributed to his marriage, as assets owned by his spouse were included in the report. The disclosure listed apartments in Seoul, officetels, and commercial properties worth about 4.6 billion won, along with deposits, stocks, cryptocurrency holdings, and vehicles.

Born in Hamhung, North Korea, Park defected in 2009, earned a PhD in materials engineering from Seoul National University, worked as a researcher, and entered parliament in 2024 through proportional representation. The case drew attention because the surge in assets stemmed from marriage rather than investment gains.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his gratitude to Iran for facilitating the safe return of a Malaysian oil tanker and its crew amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

He said Iran had extended prompt cooperation, allowing the vessel and those on board to continue their journey home. “I take this opportunity to thank Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for granting early clearance. We are now in the process of securing the release of the Malaysian oil tanker and the crew involved so they can return home,” he said in an address.

According to Anwar, Malaysia has been actively engaging with regional leaders in efforts to de-escalate tensions and pursue peace. He added that achieving peace remains challenging, as Iran views past negotiations with skepticism and is cautious about agreements that lack firm security guarantees.

He also noted that Malaysia must contend with the broader economic impact of the conflict, particularly disruptions to global energy supplies. “For us, we are compelled to respond to the effects of restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz and the conflict, which have disrupted oil and gas supplies. All of this affects us, although we are in a relatively stronger position thanks to the long-standing capabilities of Petronas,” he said.

Anwar reiterated that the government remains committed to safeguarding Malaysia’s interests and ensuring the well-being of its citizens, even as it continues diplomatic efforts to promote regional stability.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The nation marked Independence and National Day on March 26 by paying solemn tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War in Bangladesh.

On the occasion, President Mohammad Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman paid their deepest respects to the fallen heroes at the National Memorial in Savar early Thursday morning. They stood in silence for a while as a mournful bugle was played. Prime Minister Rahman also exchanged greetings with war-wounded freedom fighters, families of the martyrs, and invited guests present at the memorial. Later, members of the public, along with various political parties, government and non-government organizations, and social groups, paid their respects at the National Memorial.

Meanwhile, a parade was held at the National Parade Square in the morning to commemorate the 55th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence. President Shahabuddin, as the chief guest, inspected the parade and received the salute, with Prime Minister Rahman in attendance. Cabinet members, chiefs of the armed forces, senior government officials, and foreign ambassadors were also present to witness the display by the military.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260326 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN